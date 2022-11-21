Overwatch 2 leaves Tracer’s damage bug for now because of how bad she is without it

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

The Overwatch 2 devs have revealed they plan on fixing a bug giving Tracer more damage at range, but are leaving it for now and are considering some additional changes in a new patch.

A strange bug affecting Tracer is giving the DPS hero much better damage at range by reducing the falloff from her pistols, but the developers have no intention of removing her from play.

As Dexerto reported, pro player Danteh discovered that Tracer’s damage falloff range has gone from 13 to 20 – an unintended change that was nowhere to be found in the patch notes.

In a post on Reddit discussing the bug, Game Director Aaron Keller revealed the devs are planning to deal with this and their plans for the Overwatch mascot going forward.

Overwatch 2 devs tease major Tracer changes after bug buff

According to Aaron Keller, the team is in the process of investigating the bug and will be patching it out in a later update, but they don’t see a reason to disable her.

“This has seemingly been in the game for the last few builds(we just verified it in the Halloween patch), and while the sharp damage drop off for Tracer is definitely a bug, her overall power level has been ok,” he said.

So far, Overwatch 2 has had to disable and reenable several heroes due to game-breaking bugs including Torbjorn, Bastion and most recently, Mei.

“We are not planning to disable Tracer, and when we fix the bug, we will also look at additional changes to her kit to compensate,” Keller added.

Reddit Aaron Keller says the OW2 devs won’t be removing Tracer.

It’s not clear exactly what changes the devs have planned, but with Season 2 approaching on December 6, we may not have long to wait.

In addition to Tracer, the devs have also teased changes to other members of the roster such as Doomfist, Junker Queen, Sojourn and Symmetra, so it’s looking like Season 2 will be a completely new experience once it goes live.