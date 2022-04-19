Overwatch 2 leak reveals Cassidy’s new Flashbang

A new Overwatch 2 leak has surfaced showing off how Cassidy’s Flashbang will work in the sequel.

The Overwatch 2 beta is quickly approaching and come April 26, players will get the chance to try out the game for themselves. Currently, however, an alpha build of the game is available to pros and certain content creators.

With the alpha available, there have already been a handful of leaks shown and now a video has been posted revealing how Cassidy’s Flashbang ability will function.

The video also features a golden gun, implying that not just skins earned in the original game will carry over to the sequel.

Cassidy’s new Overwatch 2 Flashbang leaked

In a post on a message board that was subsequently reposted onto the Competitive Overwatch subreddit, an anonymous user shared footage of Cassidy’s Flashbang in action.

Along with a new icon, the ability now seems to travel farther before exploding into a bold blue light upon impact, leaving some dark marks on the ground where it detonates.

“It has a longer time in the air and does a small amount of damage,” the leaker said on Reddit.

New Overwatch 2 Cassidy/McCree leak from 4chan pic.twitter.com/t5X73eMg8X — Gwilliam (@TheGwilliam) April 19, 2022

As for the damage it does, the user didn’t have exact numbers, but commented that they “believe it slows” targets and noted it “sure doesn’t cancel abilities/ults anymore.”

Flashbang not canceling ultimates anymore is definitely a big deal and one that could greatly affect how the hero is played.

It will be fun to see how viable Cassidy is when the Overwatch 2 beta launches and just what else has changed with the game’s cast. Of note, Doomfist and Orisa have undergone immense reworks with the rest of the cast receiving minor, yet key updates.

Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all things Overwatch 2 as the beta date draws near.