Overwatch 2 job listing confirms new anti-cheat features in sequel

A new job listing by Blizzard has seemingly confirmed that Overwatch 2 will have new anti-cheat software to keep hackers at bay for the long-awaited sequel.

As the Overwatch 2 beta is set to finally launch on April 26, there has been a lot of discussion about the state of the live game and how many cheaters continue to plague the ranked ladder.

With the issues raging in Overwatch 1, many have voiced concern about how cheaters will affect the upcoming sequel and it seems like Blizzard is preparing for a new wave of hackers looking for an unfair advantage.

In an official job listing, Blizzard has specified that they want to develop anti-cheat features in Overwatch 2 and add some much-needed security.

Overwatch 2 takes aim at cheaters

The job listing titled ‘Senior Software Engineer, Gameplay (Anti-Cheat),’ Blizzard outlined exactly what they want to fight back against hackers.

“The ideal candidate has proven experience in multiplayer game systems and game security,” the listing stated. “They should be excited at the idea of working deep in the game architecture to create fast, extensible solutions to anti-cheat security.”

Additionally, Blizzard said that they expect the candidate to “design and develop gameplay features across client and server to mitigate cheating and abuse.”

One of the things they’re also looking for is someone with experience “securing applications, game cheating, or client/network exploitation.”

It’s not clear exactly what Blizzard has in store for players with its anti-cheat and how extreme it could be in comparison to, for instance, Riot Games and Vanguard.

Still, it will be interesting to see how big of an issue cheating is with the upcoming Overwatch 2 beta and how Blizzard will improve the situation once the game is fully released.