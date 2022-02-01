Overwatch 2 leak claims beta is finally coming soon

Overwatch 2 has long since lurked on the horizon, but a series of leaks claim that fans will finally get their hands on a beta in around a month’s time.

If there’s one game that has had a rollercoaster ride since its announcement, it’s Overwatch 2. The highly anticipated sequel to Blizzard’s flagship FPS has been on the cards since 2019 but has been the subject of constant delays and ongoing scrutiny.

A Dexerto report revealed that Overwatch League teams have had no access to the game’s beta despite the 2022 season supposedly being carried out on an early build of the game, but it finally seems like there may be a light at the end of this apparently never-ending tunnel.

A series of leaks have hinted at a March 2022 release date for the game’s beta, which would coincide perfectly with OWL’s kick-off in April.

Overwatch 2 leaks hint at March 2022 beta release

In a January 27 video from WorstSombra, he speculated that a late February/early March release date is set for Overwatch 2’s beta using information from content creator meetings.

This has been echoed by leaker, FireTheGull, who in a January 31 tweet stated that an early build of the game was the main focal point of these discussions.

“Overwatch 2 Beta is very likely releasing/being announced in about 3 weeks,” they write. “Router update for some game services like battle.net included an update for overwatch with _demo in it, or something similar. Someone on the forums provided evidence as well. Expect big news soon (IMO).”

Said evidence is an image of one player’s Battle.net, which shows a new file for Overwatch 2.

Of course, it’s always advised to take leaks with a pinch of salt – after all, they are just rumors. However, due to the timing of the supposed beta release window, and the influx of big-name streamers returning to the game, it seems likely that something is in the works.

So, set your alarms for late February. It may finally be time to dive into the Overwatch 2 fray.