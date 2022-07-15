Overwatch 2 July 15 Beta patch notes: Symmetra, Orisa, more buffed

Brad Norton . 32 minutes ago

Yet another Overwatch 2 Beta update has just gone live as Blizzard has rolled out the July 14 patch with a wide range of new hero buffs and nerfs, along with some key bug fixes.

With the second Overwatch 2 Beta now in full swing, balance changes are coming through thick and fast. Just days behind the hefty July 11 patch that reworked both Moira and Mercy, another new update has now been deployed.

Six heroes in total have been put under the microscope through this update, with Tanks leading the charge. The likes of newly revealed Junker Queen, reworked Doomfist and Orisa, along with the controversial Symmetra have all been tweaked to some degree.

Here’s a full rundown on the July 14 Overwatch 2 Beta patch notes.

Blizzard Entertainment Orisa is getting some much needed buffs in the Overwatch 2 beta.

Doomfist & Orisa buffed while Junker Queen gets nerfed

With three Tank changes included in the July 14 patch, two heroes received tweaks for the better while the newest addition in Junker Queen was scaled back somewhat.

The latest Tank had her Commanding Shout ability drawn in from a 20-meter radius down to 15, along with its health bonus now decaying over time for nearby allies. To help mitigate these nerfs slightly, the duration has been bumped from four to five seconds.

Meanwhile, both Doomfist and Orisa received considerable buffs, with various abilities now more effective than ever. For instance, with Doom’s Rocket Punch, this charge attack now damages all enemies hit by the strike, rather than just the first target.

You can brush up on the full list of hero changes below courtesy of Blizzard.

Overwatch 2 Beta Patch Notes – July 14 2022

Tanks

Doomfist

Power Block

Minimum damage mitigated required to empower Rocket Punch reduced from 100 to 90 damage

Movement speed penalty while blocking reduced from 50 to 35%

Rocket Punch

Now deals damage to all enemies knocked back instead of only the first target impacted

Junker Queen

Commanding Shout

Radius reduced from 20 to 15 meters

Allied bonus health now decays over its duration

Maximum duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds

Rampage

Radius reduced from 6 to 5 meters

Orisa

Fortify

Now disables critical damage

Javelin Spin

Bonus movement speed increased from 40 to 50%

Damage

Sojourn

Railgun

Fire rate reduced from 15 to 14 shots per second

Railgun Alt Fire

Projectile radius now scales with energy level from 0 up to the previous 0.1 meters The higher the energy level, the bigger the projectile radius



Symmetra

Photon Projector Alt Fire

Charge time reduced from 1.2 seconds to 1 second

Projectile radius increased from 0.4 to 0.5 meters

Teleporter

Cooldown reduced from 16 to 12 seconds

Support

Zenyatta

Shield health reduced from 175 to 150 (225 to 200 total max HP)

Bug fixes

General

Fixed a crash affecting some Xbox consoles

Fixed a crash affecting players launching the “Portuguese (Brazil)” language on PS5

Maps

Rio de Janeiro

Fixed bug that affected spawn doors

Heroes

Soldier 76

Fixed an issue that caused Sprint to give 40% movement speed instead of 50%

Genji

Fixed an issue where Dragon Blade could sometimes get stuck as active after the duration ended

Junker Queen