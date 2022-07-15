Overwatch 2 July 15 Beta patch notes: Symmetra, Orisa, more buffed

Yet another Overwatch 2 Beta update has just gone live as Blizzard has rolled out the July 14 patch with a wide range of new hero buffs and nerfs, along with some key bug fixes.
With the second Overwatch 2 Beta now in full swing, balance changes are coming through thick and fast. Just days behind the hefty July 11 patch that reworked both Moira and Mercy, another new update has now been deployed.
Six heroes in total have been put under the microscope through this update, with Tanks leading the charge. The likes of newly revealed Junker Queen, reworked Doomfist and Orisa, along with the controversial Symmetra have all been tweaked to some degree.
Here’s a full rundown on the July 14 Overwatch 2 Beta patch notes.
Doomfist & Orisa buffed while Junker Queen gets nerfed
With three Tank changes included in the July 14 patch, two heroes received tweaks for the better while the newest addition in Junker Queen was scaled back somewhat.
The latest Tank had her Commanding Shout ability drawn in from a 20-meter radius down to 15, along with its health bonus now decaying over time for nearby allies. To help mitigate these nerfs slightly, the duration has been bumped from four to five seconds.
Meanwhile, both Doomfist and Orisa received considerable buffs, with various abilities now more effective than ever. For instance, with Doom’s Rocket Punch, this charge attack now damages all enemies hit by the strike, rather than just the first target.
You can brush up on the full list of hero changes below courtesy of Blizzard.
Overwatch 2 Beta Patch Notes – July 14 2022
Tanks
Doomfist
Power Block
- Minimum damage mitigated required to empower Rocket Punch reduced from 100 to 90 damage
- Movement speed penalty while blocking reduced from 50 to 35%
Rocket Punch
- Now deals damage to all enemies knocked back instead of only the first target impacted
Junker Queen
Commanding Shout
- Radius reduced from 20 to 15 meters
- Allied bonus health now decays over its duration
- Maximum duration increased from 4 to 5 seconds
Rampage
- Radius reduced from 6 to 5 meters
Orisa
Fortify
- Now disables critical damage
Javelin Spin
- Bonus movement speed increased from 40 to 50%
Damage
Sojourn
Railgun
- Fire rate reduced from 15 to 14 shots per second
Railgun Alt Fire
- Projectile radius now scales with energy level from 0 up to the previous 0.1 meters
- The higher the energy level, the bigger the projectile radius
Symmetra
Photon Projector Alt Fire
- Charge time reduced from 1.2 seconds to 1 second
- Projectile radius increased from 0.4 to 0.5 meters
Teleporter
- Cooldown reduced from 16 to 12 seconds
Support
Zenyatta
Shield health reduced from 175 to 150 (225 to 200 total max HP)
Bug fixes
General
- Fixed a crash affecting some Xbox consoles
- Fixed a crash affecting players launching the “Portuguese (Brazil)” language on PS5
Maps
Rio de Janeiro
- Fixed bug that affected spawn doors
Heroes
Soldier 76
- Fixed an issue that caused Sprint to give 40% movement speed instead of 50%
Genji
- Fixed an issue where Dragon Blade could sometimes get stuck as active after the duration ended
Junker Queen
- Fixed an issue that caused wounds to apply to invalid targets (Barriers/Ice Wall/Turrets/etc.)
- Fixed an issue that caused her ability icons to not appear in the kill feed
- Fixed an issue where Carnage also applied a Jagged Blade wound effect