Overwatch 2 devs explain mid-beta Mercy updates to Guardian Angel

Bill Cooney . 1 hour ago

The Overwatch devs have given us more detail on Mercy’s Guardian Angel changes that have arrived for the rest of the second Overwatch 2 beta.

What started out as a bug will become a full on feature for Mercy players as the second Overwatch 2 beta rolls on — the Guardian Angel ‘Super Jump.’

Fairly early on in Overwatch players discovered that if you press jump while using Mercy’s Guardian Angel ability, it will give you a massive speed boost and send you flying super far.

For Overwatch 2 devs took this bug and made it into a feature, but players have complained it feels “clunky” in beta play so far. Now, new changes to the ability are live after a July 11 patch.

Blizzard Entertainment Apart from a new look, Mercy will also have a “new” ability in Super Jump for Overwatch 2.

Overwatch devs explain changes coming to Mercy’s Super Jump

In a blog post on July 7, devs explained how Super Jump would be changed, before setting an update live on July 11 to do just that.

“Our goal with the next change is to give players even more control over Guardian Angel while also increasing its flexibility,” devs wrote. “After the patch, Guardian Angel will not automatically launch Mercy into the air, but it will now have a meter that charges while the ability is active.”

Now, the more charge that Mercy builds up during Guardian Angel, the further she’ll fly while using Super Jump.

This should make the ability easier to control and hopefully feel less “clunky” as beta testing continues.

Blizzard Entertainment Mercy, Symmetra and Junker Queen were the focus of the dev blog update on July 7.

Like we mentioned, the patch adjusting Super Jump arrived for Mercy on July 11, a week before the second beta wraps up on July 18.

For those worried this doesn’t leave much time to test the changes being made, don’t worry, as there will be a third beta sometime before Overwatch 2 releases on October 4, 2022.