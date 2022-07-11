Overwatch 2 July 11 Beta patch adds Mercy and Moira changes: Full patch notes

Bill Cooney . 50 minutes ago

A brand new Overwatch 2 patch is now live with updates for Mercy, Moira, and a number of bug fixes. Here are the full patch notes.

On July 7 Blizzard devs explained some of the changes that were coming to Moira and Mercy for the rest of the Overwatch 2 beta.

A new patch was released on July 11 with changes for Mercy and Moira, but none for Symmetra just yet.

Mercy gets Guardian Angel rework

Blizzard Entertainment Guardian Angel will operate with a new mechanic for the rest of the Overwatch 2 beta.

Starting with Mercy her Guardian Angel Super Jump has been given a meter that will help players determine how far she’ll fly and the momentum she’ll have.

Hopefully this will make it easier to use for players, who complained the healer has felt “clunky” in the betas so far.

Moira is getting a far more substantial rework though, that will replace her healing and damage orbs entirely.

Blizzard Entertainment Moira will operate much differently in Overwatch 2 compared to the first game.

Below are the full July 11 Overwatch 2 beta patch notes:

OVERWATCH 2 BETA PATCH NOTES – JULY 11TH, 2022

GENERAL

Added support for HDR displays when supported hardware is detected

Screenshot Quality now properly respects resolutions above 1x

Improved reflections on water surfaces for Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles

Realtime cloud rendering enabled on Xbox Series X|S and PS5 consoles

HEROES

General

The final hit that would deplete a Hero’s Armor Pool is now dynamically reduced For example: Previously if a hero had 1 armor remaining and took 100 incoming damage, that would instead be reduced to 70 damage due to armor. Now, in the same scenario, that hero will take 99 damage



SUPPORT

MERCY

Guardian Angel

The previous iteration of Guardian Angel led to less control for the player overall, often launching Mercy into danger or out of Resurrect range. This version keeps player intent at the forefront while still allowing for vertical mobility without sacrificing control input simplicity.

Mercy is no longer automatically launched upward when she reaches her destination

The ability now has a meter that charges up while Guardian Angel is active

Canceling the ability with Jump now launches Mercy in the direction she is facing The more charge she has, the more launch speed she’ll have when canceling Guardian Angel with Jump

Holding the backward directional input and canceling Guardian Angel launches Mercy in the opposite direction

MOIRA

Moira’s strengths lie in her extreme survivability, high healing throughput, and consistent damage output, but other supports have at least one utility option or play-making ability. To remedy this, Biotic Orb has been split into two abilities on separate cooldowns: Biotic Orb and Necrotic Orb. Due to Necrotic Orb’s potential to shut down many Ultimates and heavily swing duels in her favor, Moira has also received some compensation nerfs to her overall power.

Necrotic Orb

New ability, temporarily named “Enfeebling Orb” in-game

Replaces Damage Biotic Orb, with a separate cooldown of 16 seconds

Fires a straight moving projectile that explodes in a 3-meter radius on impact of an enemy or environment

Deals 40 impact damage and 10 explosion damage

Enemies affected by Necrotic Orb’s explosion receive the “Weakened” effect, reducing all damage dealt by 75% for 4 seconds

Biotic Orb

Damage Orb has been replaced by a new ability “Necrotic Orb” Each orb has its own separate cooldown

Healing Orb capacity decreased from 300 to 250

Cooldown increased from 8 to 10 seconds

Biotic Grasp

Self-healing decreased from 24 to 20 per second

Fade

Cooldown increased from 6 to 7 seconds

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug where “Leave as Group” was not working as intended

Fixed a bug where using the “Fall back” option in the communication wheel wasn’t functional

Fixed a bug where slider values could not be adjusted quickly when holding down a direction

Fixed a bug where the “Joined Chat Channel” sound would play whenever there was a change in the chat box

Fixed TE-10413 error code at startup when the user has their PlayStation set to a language that OW2 doesn’t support

Heroes

Junker Queen

Fixed a bug where Junker Queen’s Jagged Blade was pulling enemies further than intended

Baptiste