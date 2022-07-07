Overwatch 2 devs reveal major Mercy and Symmetra changes after player backlash

Michael Gwilliam . 11 hours ago

The Overwatch 2 developers have revealed new details on how they plan on tweaking Symmetra and Mercy amid negative feedback from the community.

At the start of the second Overwatch 2 beta, players were excited to try out Mercy’s new Guardian Angel changes that it made far too easy to perform a Super Jump tech. However, it was quickly abused to a comical effect.

Symmetra, meanwhile, was “painfully” nerfed by the developers, resulting in players arguing that they had no idea how to balance the DPS hero after all this time.

Now, after a week and a bit of feedback, the Overwatch team has revealed how they plan to update both of those heroes in a future patch.

Blizzard Mercy is finally getting more changes in Overwatch 2.

Devs tease upcoming Mercy and Symmetra Overwatch 2 changes

In an official blog post, developers admitted that the current iteration of Mercy’s Guardian Angel had some major issues and want to give players more control.

“After the patch, Guardian Angel will not automatically launch Mercy into the air, but it will now have a meter that charges while the ability is active,” they explained. “When cancelling Guardian Angel with Jump, Mercy will now be launched into the direction she is facing. The more charge she gets during the ability, the more momentum the launch has when she cancels it with Jump.”

Furthermore, they touched on Symmetra’s problems, explaining that they originally nerfed her due to her history as a strong hero and felt like she may be overtuned with an increased ammo capacity.

Blizzard Players will need to wait a bit to try out the new Overwatch 2 patch.

To adjust, in a future patch, her projectile size will be increased from .4 back to .5, her secondary fire charge time will be reduced by 0.2 seconds and her Teleporter cooldown will be from reduced from 16 seconds to 12 seconds.

“Additionally, we have another change for her in mind that we’re currently testing internally. This iteration charges her primary fire beam to level 3 faster to help compensate for less tanks and shields to charge it up,” they added, but noted how this change might not stick.

As for when players can try out these changes, Overwatch Community Manager Jodie stressed how the team has been unable to patch as frequently as they would like, but an update to the beta would be coming “soon.”