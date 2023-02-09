Overwatch 2: How to unlock free Overwatch World Cup in-game weapon charm

The Overwatch World Cup event for 2023 is almost upon us, so here’s how players can get their hands on some free in-game weapons charms to show support for their favorite Overwatch players and teams.

The Overwatch World Cup is one of the biggest events of the year for the FPS. After being on hiatus since 2019, the event is back and looking better than ever.

The tournament brings teams and players from all over the globe together for a big competition. The best of the best Overwatch 2 players are ready to battle it out for the title and honor of being crowned the World Champion for 2023.

For the Overwatch community, this tournament is a great opportunity to show their support for their favorite players, with the dev team offering gamers the chance to customize their weapons with new in-game charms as a way to show off this support.

For those interested in getting their hands on these new weapons charms, here’s a step-by-step guide on how you can unlock this free content.

How to unlock the Overwatch World Cup weapon charm

Thankfully, unlocking the World Cup charm in Overwatch 2 is a fairly straightforward process.

For those interested in equipping the flashy weapon charm, simply login to Overwatch 2 during season 3.

When you do so, the charm should be automatically added to your account and you’ll be able to show your support for the upcoming Overwatch World Cup event.

Please note, the charm will no longer be available after February 21. 2023. Meaning players have between now and then to log in and unlock the exclusive cosmetic.

The Overwatch World Cup will take place over multiple months during this year. Trials will commence in each country over three weekends. The dates are: February 10 – 12, February 17-19, and February 24-26.

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.