Overwatch 2 devs want to make Mercy’s “secret” super jump a standard ability

In a new developer blog, Blizzard revealed they’re considering making Mercy’s super jump tech a standard ability in a future update.

The Overwatch 2 beta is in full swing and the community has been divided over it thus far. While many have approved of the 5v5 change, some think that support heroes in particular are in a weak spot.

After a buff to Zenyatta that introduced a new “snap kick” passive that gives his melee more damage with increased knockback, the developers have seemingly turned their attention to everyone’s favorite guardian angel.

On May 12, the developers discussed possible changes to the support hero and honed in on her “secret” super jump tech as something they want to not only make easier, but possibly even its own ability.

Is Mercy’s “super jump” becoming its own ability?

Many skilled Mercy players know that the hero can perform a special tech that allows her to jump much higher than her standard hop.

This trick, while difficult, separates the novice Mercy mains from the advanced ones, but this seems to be something that Blizzard wants to avoid.

“While there are many guides and videos for those wanting to learn the method, it ultimately requires a complicated sequence of keystrokes and conditions that are not accessible or apparent to the average player,” the devs explained.

“Internally, we have started testing improvements to Mercy’s verticality, leaning into the unintended consequences of player discovery. We want to take it a step further by making the ability to ‘super jump’ more consistent for everyone—not just the players who know the (not so) secret technique.”

It’s unclear exactly how Blizzard will implement this change, but Mercy mains should definitely keep their eyes peeled for some big updates to their hero of choice in the near future.