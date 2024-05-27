Overwatch 2 devs reveal plans to buff Mercy with a “most-requested” change

Overwatch 2 devs indicated plans to buff Mercy in an upcoming patch and revealed that they’re listening to players about implementing a highly requested change for the support hero.

Mercy has been one of the most popular heroes in Overwatch since the game’s release, with many players taking a liking to her kit.

While not necessarily powerful offensively, Mercy’s healing, damage boost, and game-changing resurrection ability make her stand out from the rest of the cast through her utility.

However, after DPS heroes were buffed, making it so dealing damage prevents enemies from receiving 20% of their healing, Mercy mains have been feeling a bit down and believe their character needs some updating.

In a Reddit AMA in May, Hero Designer Alec Dawson explained the team is open to giving Mercy some love, especially with the DPS passive leaving some of Mercy’s healing on the weaker side.

“I think we are more happy in the 20% DPS Passive world than the 15% (it cuts through a lot better, helps mitigate the healing more effectively) so Mercy is more worth a look when that world is permanent,” he said.

Mercy buffs are coming in a future patch.

Dawson also revealed that the team is currently taking a look at “how far” they can push Mercy’s movement, noting that it’s one of the “most requested changes” for the hero.

Interestingly, the dev further added that Mercy remains one of the top-picked supports, especially on console, up until GM and Top 500 ranks.

“Her performance follows a similar trend, where she’s in the top grouping for most ranks and remains above average at the highest ranks. Doesn’t mean that she won’t receive changes but that is where she is at currently,” Dawson explained.

Although the dev provided no timeline for the buffs, he suggested a slew of changes to Reaper, Cassidy, and Lifeweaver could be coming once Season 11 starts, so it’s possible that Mercy could be among the heroes getting an update in the coming weeks.