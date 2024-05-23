GamingOverwatch

Overwatch 2 devs experimenting with big Lifeweaver buffs & major offensive improvements

Michael Gwilliam
lifeweaver overwatch 2Blizzard Entertainment

The Overwatch 2 team is teasing some significant changes to the support hero Lifeweaver with buffs to his damage and his Petal Platform.

Despite his lackluster release, Lifeweaver has settled into the OW2 meta quite comfortably now as a strong alternative to Mercy with his powerful healing and unique utility.

However, the hero still lacks in some areas. For one, switching between doing damage and healing with him remains a bit clunky, and his Petal Platform ability is often just used for Lifeweaver players themselves and not their allies.

The devs are aware of this, and in a May 23 Reddit AMA, hinted that a series of upgrades could be in the works as the team tests them internally.

When asked about Lifeweaver’s “passiveness” of not doing damage or providing offensive utility, Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson chimed in with some information.

“One of the discussions we are having right now (actually this week) and have been having for a while is around the friction that comes with switching between his healing and damage,” Dawson said. “Giving him more flexibility here would be a great boon to his capability within team fights.”

lifeweaver with bob in ow2Blizzard Entertainment
Changes could be coming to Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform.

The dev also revealed that the team has been experimenting “a lot” with Petal Platform and is finding ways to make it more of an offensive tool.

“Personally would love for that to be a more attractive area to stand on as a teammate, whether that be through a buff the platform gives you or something else,” he added.

However, as Dawson noted, players normally just jump off the Petal Platform, so the development team would need to do something about this behavior and make staying on top more enticing.

The dev provided no timeline on any of these changes and it’s not clear if they’ll actually make it to the live game, but depending on how extreme the proposed Petal Platform upgrades are, expect changes to his damage to be implemented before then.

Stay tuned for more information about the next big Overwatch 2 balance patch as Season 11 fast approaches.

