Mercy mains abuse Overwatch 2 exploit to skip ability cooldown

A new Overwatch 2 bug is making Mercy’s movement even more powerful and players have been quick to make use of the latest exploit.

Mercy is one of Overwatch’s most popular supports thanks to her relative ease compared to other heroes and her unique ability to resurrect fallen allies.

Although her kit may be relatively basic, there are movement tricks that add some skill to those who put time into maining her, such as super jumping to gain an incredible amount of height.

However, it seems like players have discovered a way to bypass key ability cooldowns, making the angelic healer an even bigger menace to shoot down when in the right hands.

Mercy bug makes Overwatch 2 support even more powerful

In a post on Reddit, a user shared footage of how to skip the super jump cooldown after performing Mercy’s Guardian Angel ability.

“If you press crouch & shift at the same time, you can super jump while bypassing the 3 second cooldown. You only get a 1.5 second cooldown,” they explained.

The trick spread to the Competitive Overwatch subreddit where players discussed how Mercy players had already been abusing this exploit.

“Some poor bastard on r/Overwatch got downvoted to oblivion for saying there were Mercy players abusing a new tech,” one said.

“I saw a Mercy abuse this in qp Nepal shrine and I never realized what I saw till now,” remarked another.

Others even wanted Mercy banned until the devs could implement a fix to this exploit: “Disable mercy. It’s the only way.”

Some users even suggested that this bug has been in the game since Season 4 and is only just gaining notoriety after players started talking about it.

So far, the devs have yet to comment on the situation, so we’ll have to see if changes are made in time for the next patch set to be released later this week.

