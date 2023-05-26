Overwatch 2 devs tease lots of Season 5 content amid claims they’ve “gone silent”

The Overwatch 2 devs have responded to claims that they’ve “gone silent” amid the PvE cancelation and say Season 5 will bring in a lot of new content.

It’s tough being an Overwatch 2 player right now. Earlier in May, the devs unveiled a big content roadmap heading into the second half of the year – and while story missions are coming, a lot of the expected PvE has been scrapped.

News of the cancelation didn’t sit well with the community, who accused the devs of lying and releasing the game while the promised OW2 Hero Missions were still thought to be in development.

Now, with time passed since the unfortunate PvE revelation, Overwatch 2 Executive Producer Jared Neuss hit back at claims that the team has gone silent and teased some big announcements will be coming up.

Overwatch 2 devs say there is “a lot” of content on the way

In response to a video by The Omnic Post titled “The Overwatch team has gone silent,” Jared Neuss voiced some confusion.

“Have we? It’s been a busy couple of weeks (and some folks have been on vacation) but there’s lots coming up to talk about,” he revealed.

Following this, a fan asked if the team has any plans to show off the story missions coming in Season 6 and the producer provided a bit of a hint as to what players can expect.

According to Neuss, while players will get a glimpse of Season 6 and the upcoming Story Missions, there will be a lot of Season 5 content to talk about.

“Won’t be long now!” he hyped. “Questwatch is very cool, I can’t wait to hear what folks think about it.”

Previously, fans had expressed a bit of concern about Season 5 and it lacking content compared to prior seasons and the aforementioned sixth, but Neuss seems confident that it will deliver.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds once the devs unveil more details about S5 as it draws near.