Overwatch 2 devs tease “familiar faces” might be heroes in the future

Overwatch 2 devs have teased that heroes releasing in the future might be “familiar faces” we already know from the lore.

In a Q&A with streamers Christal Raine and Bro You Wack, Lead Hero Designer for Overwatch, Alec Dawson, answered questions about future plans for hero releases and upcoming changes to the hit FPS.

As in the recent Season 3 of Overwatch, the devs took a break from new hero releases and decided to bring some balance patches for existing characters instead. As a result, fans are now waiting in anticipation for new information about Overwatch 2’s next hero.

Obliging, Dawson gave some teasers for upcoming heroes seemingly on the horizon. The team always considers how new heroes would fit into the Overwatch lore, he said. They consider if the hero would either be a character who already exists, or a new one built from the ground up.

He gives the example of Ramattra, who was teased way back in 2019 at the end of the Storm Rising event. And there are other examples such as Sojourn and Junker Queen, two characters who already existed in the lore previous to their release, but weren’t playable until Overwatch 2.

Though, released alongside Sojourn and Junker Queen was Kiriko, a completely new character made from the ground up. And Dawson says future heroes are going to be just like that, a combination of both.

“You’ll see a mix of it, to be honest, you’ll see new things that don’t necessarily exist in lore yet, that we create and figure out how we introduce them into Overwatch,” he said. “And then you’ll see some familiar faces you have seen previously.”

And players are already speculating who from the lore the devs might design a new hero around. Some hope that they could add D.VA’s fellow pilots from the Meka program, or even Mauga, a character who is prominent in Baptiste’s story. But for now, we’ll just have to wait and see what