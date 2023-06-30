Overwatch 2 devs hint at next hero’s backstory in striking concept art

In a Director’s Take post, Blizzard has shared a few more cursory details about Overwatch 2’s next hero character.

A few weeks ago, Senior Animator Kyle Disanjh shared a sneak peek at Overwatch 2’s new playable character. Eagle-eyed fans picked apart the image and details featured in a subsequent stream, then concluded that they may have stumbled across the character’s name.

According to Overwatch super sleuths, the new character – or one of their abilities – may be called Luzdesol, which translates to “sunlight” in Spanish.

Blizzard remains silent on the matter, yet another hint from the team may offer more insight about the future Support Hero.

Overwatch 2 devs shed more light on the game’s next hero

In a June 30 Director’s Take write-up, Overwatch developers called attention to the ongoing fan speculation about the next character. The team noted that user-made concept images based on the teaser photo actually nailed a surprising number of details.

Blizzard, of course, has no intention of specifying what players accurately predicted. However, the blog post does feature another new piece of imagery that represents an “integral part of this hero’s backstory.”

The art in question appears below, complete with another glimpse at the character’s silhouette.

As expected, Overwatch faithful are already making guesses about what the art may be depicting. In replies to the Blizzard post, one user posited that it could constitute a “‘how she got her abilities’ concept piece.”

Based on the art above and the previous tease, another person wrote: “Definitely seeming like the hero will have some sort of blind or burn effect, which may be strong in open areas, who knows.”

The wait to learn more about the new character will go on for a little while longer, though Blizzard plans to unleash a full reveal sometime before Overwatch 2: Invasion launches on August 10.