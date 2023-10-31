Overwatch 2 players convinced new Season 7 sprays just locked in next Tank hero

Overwatch 2 players are convinced that new sprays introduced in Season 7 have all but confirmed Mauga will be the next tank hero arriving in the game.

Overwatch 2 is well on its way to the end of Season 7. Rise of Darkness brought about a new PvE mode where heroes would face off against waves of enemies, a new control map in the form of Samoa, a new battle pass, and much more. And with Season 7’s new map, fans of the hero shooter began speculating what hero Blizzard might be dropping next.

Many fans have theorized that Talon member Mauga would be the next upcoming tank, especially with the easter eggs the devs have littered around the new locale. Of course, this is all speculation however and until we receive an official confirmation, it’s anyone’s guess who the new tank could be.

But with that said, a couple of new sprays have the Overwatch 2 community convinced Mauga will be joining the roster in the upcoming season.

OW2 players convinced new sprays tease Mauga debut

The two new sprays titled “Working Vacation” and “Old Buddies” clearly depict the character we know as Mauga. Not only that, but the Old Buddies spray also features Baptiste who is tied to Mauga in the lore.

Many players were taken aback by how cute the sprays were while some joked around that Blizzard would completely troll players, releasing the hero in ways not thought of.

While there hasn’t been official confirmation of the next Overwatch 2 tank, more and more easter eggs are slowly pointing towards Mauga’s release in Season 8. We’ll keep you posted here as any further details emerge in the coming weeks.

