Overwatch 2 devs reveal staggering playtime of game’s most dedicated player

On the eve of Overwatch 2’s spooky Season 7 update, developers at Blizzard have shared some new insights on a few wild accomplishments in-game. One, in particular, is drawing the most attention as the game time of the single most dedicated player puts everyone else to shame.

While Season 7 reworks, modes, and of course, new skins all dominate headlines in the Overwatch 2 community this week, another talking point is now stealing the spotlight from the next major update.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard revealed some jaw-dropping new insights on October 4, showcasing some unique tidbits alongside a few shocking accomplishments. For one, we now know Ana stands tall as the single most-played hero in the game at this point in time, but that’s not all.

Article continues after ad

Just shy of 27 million players have been eliminated by D.Va’s falling mech, more than 182 million BOB’s have done something, and heroes have been booped a ridiculous number of times. But arguably the most staggering bit of intel has revealed the dedication of the game’s most avid player.

Article continues after ad

One diehard Overwatch 2 player managed to reach a Battle Pass Tier of 1,058. Putting it into perspective, to claim every single reward on offer in a given season, players only need to reach Tier 80.

Now there are a handful of bonus rewards beyond that initial slate, as players can grind for Prestige Titles up to Tier 200. But after that, there’s simply nothing else to look forward to, though that seemingly didn’t stop one player’s ambitious journey through the ranks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Given the average Tier takes around an hour of in-game time, that means the average daily session for this player may have been around 17 and a half hours. While challenge rewards may have helped along the way, the staggering feat has nonetheless left the Overwatch community in awe of the grind.

“I refuse to believe the Battle Pass one,” a player said in response. “Who in God’s name got their Battle Pass level that high?” “Blizzard please mail that person some grass,” another joked.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard The standard Battle Pass grind ends at Tier 80.

Currently, there’s no telling just who this player is, nor why they decided to grind like no one ever has before. Perhaps they’ll come forward one day to share their story but for now, this mysterious players has etched their place in the history books.

Article continues after ad

We’ll just have to wait and see if anyone has the dedication and free time to challenge for the throne.