How to get all prestige titles in Overwatch 2 Season 4

Season 4 of Overwatch 2 brings a lot of new cosmetics, including new prestige titles for players to acquire. Here is all you need to know on how to get them all.

Season 4 of Overwatch 2 is here, and with it comes a plethora of new cosmetics, gameplay changes, and even a new hero in Lifeweaver. But what might be most important to the Overwatch grinders are the new prestige titles.

Prestige titles are bonus rewards you can get after completing the battle pass. Essentially, after hitting level 80, which is when you get the battle passe’s Mythic skin, you can earn additional titles to brag over just how much you grind the game.

Article continues after ad

Since the release of Overwatch 2, each season has had eight prestige titles for players to gain. With the last one you can gain requiring 200 levels.

So here are all the prestige titles in Season 4, and what levels you need to hit to gain them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Blizzard The prestige titles are in line with Season 4’s theme, Space Opera

All prestige titles in Overwatch 2 Season 4

Here is a full list of all the prestige titles you can get in Overwatch 2 Season 4, and the required amount of levels to unlock them.

Rebel (level 85)

Extraterrestrial (level 95)

Star Pilot (level 105)

Bounty Hunter (level 120)

Officer (level 135)

Oracle (level 155)

World Eater (level 175)

Conqueror (level 200)

As you can tell, all the prestige titles fit with the Season’s theme of “space opera”, with a very appropriate title of Conqueror for the last prestige title.

Article continues after ad

From April 11, the start of Season 4, players will have roughly two months to complete 200 levels to get all the titles. Good luck grinding.