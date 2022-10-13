Overwatch 2 devs respond to “misconceptions” about controller settings on PC

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

In a recent Overwatch 2 developer blog post, Blizzard responded to player “misconceptions” surrounding divisive controller settings on PC.

Overwatch 2 has had a tumultuous launch, to say the least, with the early days being filled with server issues caused by DDoS attacks and extremely long queue times.

However, many have also found issues with aim assist settings after players discovered that console aim assist settings could be enabled on PC.

Now, Blizzard has responded to this issue and called it a “misconception,” and claimed that these settings do not affect mouse input on PC.

Blizzard response to controller “misconceptions”

The response came at the end of an Overwatch 2 developer blog post that detailed post-launch updates surrounding gameplay, maps, and competitive play.

In the section of the post titled “Thank you for week one, and here’s to many more,” Blizzard noted that there had been “misconceptions about how our controller settings on PC work, which does not affect mouse input.”

The post gave an example for reference in the form of how aim smoothing works. “…Aim smoothing under gamepad does not impact mouse input latency or precision.”

This is directly referring to a now-viral tweet from Twitter user AmonBull, who claimed that “controller settings are bleeding over into PC mouse input.”

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2 players on PC were outraged after they thought they had discovered aim assist settings on PC.

They claimed that going into the settings menu and setting ‘Aim Smoothing’ to 0 would “fix the floaty feeling Overwatch 2 had.”

Yet, according to Blizzard, this had no effect on mouse input whatsoever. The company did admit that they “discovered a bug that affected the hitbox alignment of our rendered objects for Junker Queen in some specific situations, and we’re working diligently to fix this issue.”

Additionally, the blog post gave a few helpful tips to PC players concerned about input responsiveness, which included making sure the in-game resolution setting matched players’ actual monitor’s set resolution and setting the capped frame rate to a value that matched the monitor’s maximum frame rate.