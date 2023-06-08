Overwatch 2 devs respond to fan requests for Persona collab crossover

The Overwatch 2 devs have responded to fan requests for a Persona crossover sometime in the future.

Blizzard’s iconic hero shooter is fully embracing crossovers for its sequel, having previously collaborated with One Punch Man to introduce some of the game’s most popular skins thus far.

Following its success, the team has expressed interest in a possible crossover with Team Fortress and even name-dropping some hero skin ideas if a Dragon Ball Z collab were to ever come to fruition.

Now, it seems like the devs have yet another possible IP on their radar to work with in the form of the Persona series.

Overwatch devs interested in collab with Persona

In a post on Twitter, a fan tagged Executive Producer Jared Neuss and other developers asking if they’d ever consider a potential crossover with certain games.

“Please make Overwatch 2 x Nier Automata collab skins happen (or Persona series),” the fan wrote.

In addition to Neuss and Game Director Aaron Keller, the fan also tagged POTUS, NASA, Beyonce and Oprah – a common meme when requesting a comment from a smaller account.

Neuss responded by ignoring the Nier Automata suggestion completely, but did express some intrigue at the possibility of Overwatch crossing over with Persona.

“As a big ol’ Persona nerd, I would welcome this collab. Let’s see if Sasha Fierce can make it happen for us,” he replied, referencing Beyonce’s alter ego and third album.

Lead Narrative Designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie also chimed in saying: “NASA is gonna pull through on this one, I bet.”

Of course, this hardly confirms a Persona crossover, but it’s good to see the devs embracing the community so often. With a new collab planned for either Season 7 or a little later, hopefully we won’t have long to wait to find out what it is they have in store.