Overwatch 2 devs interested in Team Fortress 2 collaboration for future crossover

A crossover between Overwatch 2 and Team Fortress 2 could be coming in the future, if the Blizzard devs get their way.

With Overwatch 2 now available as a live service game, the team has been working with other franchises to get them to crossover into the beloved hero shooter.

The action kicked off earlier this month with the first official OW2 collaboration in the form of a One Punch Man event, featuring numerous skins and cosmetics based on characters from the anime.

As the team looks towards the future and other possibilities to work with other game series, the devs have indicated that they’d absolutely love a TF2 collab at some point.

Overwatch 2 x TF2 crossover teased by devs

During a recent broadcast with Overwatch 2 Twitch streamers, the topic of future collaborations came up. Although some got hype about Lord of the Rings, when it comes to other games, the devs were very vocal about TF2.

“I see a lot of other video game franchises. Somebody was like, ‘A TF2 [crossover].’ That would actually be sweet,” the dev said.

Flats went on to joke that the crossover would just mean putting hats on a bunch of characters, noting how it was the best part of the new OWL Bastion skins that just got released.

“I think all of us on the Overwatch team have a deep appreciation for games like TF2 that kinda came before us,” they responded.

Although the idea of just putting hats on heroes might be a bit mundane, it could actually be the perfect way to celebrate Team Fortress 2 and introduce a new cosmetic item to the game.

Blizzard Entertainment Hats could make for a good TF2 x Overwatch crossover.

Interestingly, new job listings have indicated that Blizzard is looking to develop new types of cosmetic rewards, so hats could end up being a very nice new addition to the hero shooter.

Aside from TF2, during an interview with Dexerto, the devs expressed a very high level of interest in having Overwatch heroes make their way into other games, with Smash Bros being a favorite amongst the team.