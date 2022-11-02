Overwatch 2 devs confirm big changes to DPS role passive coming soon

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Overwatch 2’s new DPS passive is going to be getting a major rework already and the changes will be here sooner than you think.

The developers of Overwatch 2 are doing some fine-tuning to the DPS role passive in a future update planned for the game’s second season.

Each role in Overwatch 2 received a new unique passive. Supports automatically heal themselves, tanks give less ultimate charge while being harder to knock back and DPS get a short reload and movement speed after an elimination.

Unfortunately for DPS players who like their passive, the devs have some plans to adjust it for Season 2 and it’s one of the top things on their priority list.

Blizzard Entertainment DPS heroes are getting their passive changed yet again.

Blizzard changes DPS passive for Overwatch 2’s second season

In December, Overwatch 2’s second season will go live with a new map and a brand new tank hero, but there will also be some core changes to how the game is played.

During an AMA on Twitter, Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson was asked about how the current DPS passive benefits flankers over other characters and if there are plans to rebalance heroes such as Genji if the passive gets changed.

“DPS Passive is at the top for changes in Season 2. For reasons you bring up but also a sentiment that it is hard to aim with on certain Heroes,” Dawson explained.

However, for a hero such as Genji, the devs would want to see how he plays with the new changes before they move on to buffing or nerfing him again.

“We’d want to see how Heroes like Genji perform with the passive changes first, then evaluate from there. Open to readjusting though,” the dev added.

Genji is already getting some sizable nerfs in the November 15 mid-season patch, so it’s anyone’s guess how he’d perform with a different passive.

In any case, Season 2 is set to begin on December 6 and we can’t wait to see what Blizzard has in store in the balance department, especially with a new tank hero being added.