Overwatch 2 Dec 15 early patch notes: Doomfist nerfed, Ramattra, Ana & Orisa buffed

The patch notes for the next Overwatch 2 update coming to PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch consoles have emerged and they include a lot of changes to the game’s heroes.

Lead Hero Designer Alec Dawson revealed the new patch live on Twitch with Flats and Emongg and the update features a ton of changes to met picks.

While Roadhog isn’t being touched this patch, some of his biggest counters in Ana are receiving a buff that could help players deal with his dominance.

Overwatch 2 Dec 15 early patch notes

The one-eyed support sniper is getting some huge buffs to her damage, healing and Biotic grenade. With the grenade’s duration increasing a full second, enemies are going to have less healing while allies are going to enjoy the bonus.

Kiriko’s Protection Suzu is also getting some nerfs with the invulnerability duration being decreased. Whether this will be enough to stop the Hog-Kiriko meta, however, remains to be seen.

Doomfist nerfs are also a big deal this patch after being “overbuffed” to begin season 2. The Talon leader’s Rocket Punch is getting its cooldown increased. Additionally, players will need to mitigate more damage to power up the ability.

Also on the tank side, Orisa and Ramattra are being buffed. Orisa’s Terra Surge will now pierce barriers while her primary fire’s damage falloff range is being increased.

Twitch/Emongg The full Overwatch 2 patch notes were revealed on Twitch.

Ramattra’s Nemesis form is getting some love too in the form of a speed and armor increase. As a bonus, his Void Barrier cooldown is being reduced from 15 to 13 seconds.

Finally, Tracer and Sojourn are being nerfed with the game’s mascot getting her damage reduced. Sojourn, meanwhile, is getting her Railgun’s spread increased, Disruptor Shot no longer slowing and Power Slide getting a longer cooldown.

The patch will either be going live on December 15 or 16, so be sure to stay tuned for the latest update.