Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event: Release date, new skins, game mode & more

The power of the Greek gods is set to take over Overwatch 2 in the new Battle for Olympus event. Here’s everything you need to know about the new in-game content ahead of its release.

Overwatch 2 will be stepping into the world of Greek gods and mythology, with the upcoming Battle for Olympus in-game event set to bring with it new skins, a fresh game mode, and much more, all in the theme of Greek Mythology.

For those excited to dive into the new event, here’s everything you need to know about the Battle for Olympus from its release date, cosmetics, and more.

Battle for Olympus will serve as the first Overwatch 2 event for 2023. It will begin on January 5 and will run for a couple of weeks, finishing up on January 19.

This time frame follows the same pattern as most Overwatch 2 events such as the Winter Wonderland 2022 event.

Battle for Olympus skins and cosmetics: What exclusives are available?

As is the way with Overwatch, all in-game even cosmetics that are released are in keeping with the theme of the event. Given that Battle for Olympus is all about the Greek Gods, devs Blizzard are offering up some epic new skins for heroes.

So far, the skins that have been confirmed for Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event – and can be unlocked through the battle pass – are the following:

Mythic skin: Zeus Junker Queen

Legendary Poseidon Ramattra

Legendary Hades Pharah

Check back in with this section as we update you on more cosmetics and skins for Battle for Olympus when the information is released.

Battle for Olympus 2023 limited-time game mode

While Blizzard have kept quiet about the new game-mode set to feature in Battle for Olympus, the Overwatch season 2 announcement Blizzard blog did give away some hints as to what players can expect from the new event.

“These heroes and several others will be imbued with awesome god-like powers in our new Battle for Olympus game mode,” Blizzard wrote.

Once we know exactly what the game mode entails, we’ll be sure to update this section. For all the latest Overwatch 2 news, rumors, and content drops, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.