Overwatch 2 Jan 5 update buffs Junker Queen, Brigitte & Moira: Patch notes

A new Overwatch 2 patch just went live on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch with some hero updates and a brand new event.
Season 2 of OW2 is in full swing and to celebrate the Greek mythology theme, Blizzard is introducing a brand new event, the Battle for Olympus.
The event includes a special free-for-all deathmatch game mode of the same name where heroes will go head-to-head for Olympus supremacy.
Unfortunately, for fans expecting this patch to include some anticipated nerfs to Roadhog, that’s going to have to wait as the devs plan to finally adjust him later on in January.
However, there are a plethora of hero changes exclusive to the Battle for Olympus event that makes ultimates even more powerful than they’ve ever been before.
The Battle for Olympus will run until January 19, so you’ll have plenty of time to hop onto the battlefield and make history.
In addition to the event, there are some big buffs to Junker Queen, Zarya, Brigitte and Moira. For fans of the tanks, there is about to be a bit more variety as we await the Hog nerfs.
Meanwhile, Brigitte’s barrier health is going up and Moira is getting even more Biotic Energy.
Full patch notes:
NEW SEASONAL MODE: BATTLE FOR OLYMPUS FFA
In this free-for-all Deathmatch mode, battle for the throne of Olympus as seven powerful gods and monsters from Greek Mythology, each with a unique Divine Power that kicks in when they use their ultimate ability. The most valiant contenders in the Battle for Olympus will have the chance to earn limited-time voice lines and player titles, to brag about their accomplishments for all eternity.
At the end of the event, the hero whose powers were used to secure the most eliminations across all matches will be crowned the new ruler of Olympus!
GENERAL UPDATES
Career Profile
- Game Reports for completed matches in the history tab will stay persistent across sessions and reset between patches rather than every session
COMPETITIVE PLAY
- The 2023 season of Competitive Capture the Flag begins on January 10 and can be found in the Competitive Play menu
- The Competitive Play loading screen has been updated
HERO UPDATES
TANK
Junker Queen
Adrenaline Rush (Passive)
- Now heals for the remaining wound damage when an enemy dies with wounds on them
Carnage
- Cooldown is now reduced by 2 seconds for each enemy it impacts
Jagged Blade
- Thrown impact damage reduced from 80 to 50
- Thrown direct impacts now add a 30 damage wound to the stuck target. Stacks with wounds caused by Quick Melee or returning Jagged Blade hits.
Zarya
Energy (Passive)
- Energy degeneration reduced from 2.2 to 2 per second
- Delay before energy degeneration begins after gaining energy increased from 1 to 2 seconds
SUPPORT
Brigitte
Barrier Shield
- Health increased from 250 to 300
Moira
Biotic Orb
- Dealing damage with Biotic Orb now restores a small amount of Biotic Energy
Bug Fixes
GENERAL
- Fixed a bug with Souvenirs being incorrectly placed on Ramattra
- Fixed an issue with Kiriko’s Ofuda displaying black textures during her Whirlwind emote
- Fixed an issue with Reaper’s animations when ending his ‘Take a knee’ emote
- Resolved an issue with placeable abilities (turrets, mines) floating after the destructible environment they were placed on was destroyed
- Fixed an issue that resulted in some users seeing a black screen as their Main Menu background
- Fixed a bug that caused “Group Up” to say “I’m on my way” in unintended circumstances.
- Fixed an issue on some consoles that resulted in blurry graphics
- Fixed an issue where some players were not able to invite across certain consoles
- Fixed some performance issues in the Hero Gallery on Console platforms
- Resolved an issue where Daily Challenges were not rolling over for some users
- Fixed an issue where the end-of-game ‘DRAW’ text would not appear for players if a colorblind setting was active
- Resolved an issue with ‘Invite to Custom Game’ not appearing as an option in the Social Menu
MAPS
Watchpoint Gibraltar
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Fixed some areas that allowed players to escape the map boundaries
Shambali Monastery
- Fixed some areas where players could become stuck
- Fixed some areas where some abilities could be ‘eaten’ by the environment
- Fixed lighting and geometry in several areas across the map
HEROES
Bastion
- Fixed an issue where Bastion’s sound effects could loop at the location of death
- Fixed an issue where Bastion’s whole screen would turn yellow when healed by a Brigitte Repair Pack
Kiriko
- Fixed a bug with Swift Step in Capture the Flag that would send the Flag to the destination instead of dropping it where the ability was activated
Mercy
- Fixed Mercy’s Guardian Angel sometimes allowing her to escape Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex
Ramattra
- Fixed an issue with missing assets on Ramattra’s Hero Information page
- Fixed an issue with Ramattra’s Primary Fire effects not displaying the correct amount of projectiles for other players
- Ramattra should now play rumble effects on gamepads/controllers
- Ramattra can no longer have more than one barrier active at a time. Note: This could not happen in standard modes, only Custom Game or modes with low cooldowns
Tracer
- Fixed an issue where Pulse Bomb would not damage Tracer if it was ‘Stuck’ to an enemy
Here’s a full breakdown of all the big changes to heroes for the event:
Poseidon Ramattra
Divine Annihilation
- Ravenous Vortex is a large whirlpool that pulls in enemies then launches them upward
- Pummel throws large water blasts that deal more damage and travel further
Zeus Junker Queen
Divine Rampage
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Damage done with Scattergun has the chance to apply additional lightning damage to her abilities
Minotaur Reinhardt
Divine Earthshatter
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Heals when he charges and slams an enemy into a wall
- Charge can pin up to 3 targets at once
- Charge cooldown is reduced to 3 seconds
- Wall slams deal lethal damage, extend the divine power, and set the next Charge cooldown to 0.5 seconds
Cyclopes Roadhog
Divine Whole Hog
- Lasts 15 seconds
- Greatly increase your size, gaining 600 health
- Hurl boulders that deal massive damage instead of his normal ultimate fire
- Melee deals 5x damage and push enemies away
Hades Pharah
Divine Rocket Barrage
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Can move during the ultimate ability
- Rocket Launcher fires 3-headed rockets
- Jump Jet fuel consumption is greatly reduced
- Kills heal Pharah and extend the duration of this effect
Medusa Widowmaker
Divine Infra-Sight
- While scoped in, enemies looking at you turn into stone
Hermes Lucio
Divine Sound Barrier
- Lasts 20 seconds
- Always able to jump again after jumping off a wall
- Boop can always knock enemies into walls for extra damage and a short stun
- Attack and move speed greatly increased
- Infinite ammo