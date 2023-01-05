Overwatch 2 Jan 5 update buffs Junker Queen, Brigitte & Moira: Patch notes

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

A new Overwatch 2 patch just went live on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch with some hero updates and a brand new event.

Season 2 of OW2 is in full swing and to celebrate the Greek mythology theme, Blizzard is introducing a brand new event, the Battle for Olympus.

The event includes a special free-for-all deathmatch game mode of the same name where heroes will go head-to-head for Olympus supremacy.

Unfortunately, for fans expecting this patch to include some anticipated nerfs to Roadhog, that’s going to have to wait as the devs plan to finally adjust him later on in January.

Blizzard Entertainment Are you ready to battle Zeus Junker Queen?

However, there are a plethora of hero changes exclusive to the Battle for Olympus event that makes ultimates even more powerful than they’ve ever been before.

The Battle for Olympus will run until January 19, so you’ll have plenty of time to hop onto the battlefield and make history.

In addition to the event, there are some big buffs to Junker Queen, Zarya, Brigitte and Moira. For fans of the tanks, there is about to be a bit more variety as we await the Hog nerfs.

Meanwhile, Brigitte’s barrier health is going up and Moira is getting even more Biotic Energy.

Full patch notes:

NEW SEASONAL MODE: BATTLE FOR OLYMPUS FFA

In this free-for-all Deathmatch mode, battle for the throne of Olympus as seven powerful gods and monsters from Greek Mythology, each with a unique Divine Power that kicks in when they use their ultimate ability. The most valiant contenders in the Battle for Olympus will have the chance to earn limited-time voice lines and player titles, to brag about their accomplishments for all eternity.

At the end of the event, the hero whose powers were used to secure the most eliminations across all matches will be crowned the new ruler of Olympus!

Career Profile

Game Reports for completed matches in the history tab will stay persistent across sessions and reset between patches rather than every session

COMPETITIVE PLAY

The 2023 season of Competitive Capture the Flag begins on January 10 and can be found in the Competitive Play menu

The Competitive Play loading screen has been updated

TANK

Junker Queen

Adrenaline Rush (Passive)

Now heals for the remaining wound damage when an enemy dies with wounds on them

Carnage

Cooldown is now reduced by 2 seconds for each enemy it impacts

Jagged Blade

Thrown impact damage reduced from 80 to 50

Thrown direct impacts now add a 30 damage wound to the stuck target. Stacks with wounds caused by Quick Melee or returning Jagged Blade hits.

Zarya

Energy (Passive)

Energy degeneration reduced from 2.2 to 2 per second

Delay before energy degeneration begins after gaining energy increased from 1 to 2 seconds

SUPPORT

Brigitte

Barrier Shield

Health increased from 250 to 300

Moira

Biotic Orb

Dealing damage with Biotic Orb now restores a small amount of Biotic Energy

Bug Fixes

GENERAL

Fixed a bug with Souvenirs being incorrectly placed on Ramattra

Fixed an issue with Kiriko’s Ofuda displaying black textures during her Whirlwind emote

Fixed an issue with Reaper’s animations when ending his ‘Take a knee’ emote

Resolved an issue with placeable abilities (turrets, mines) floating after the destructible environment they were placed on was destroyed

Fixed an issue that resulted in some users seeing a black screen as their Main Menu background

Fixed a bug that caused “Group Up” to say “I’m on my way” in unintended circumstances.

Fixed an issue on some consoles that resulted in blurry graphics

Fixed an issue where some players were not able to invite across certain consoles

Fixed some performance issues in the Hero Gallery on Console platforms

Resolved an issue where Daily Challenges were not rolling over for some users

Fixed an issue where the end-of-game ‘DRAW’ text would not appear for players if a colorblind setting was active

Resolved an issue with ‘Invite to Custom Game’ not appearing as an option in the Social Menu

MAPS

Watchpoint Gibraltar

Fixed some areas that allowed players to escape the map boundaries

Shambali Monastery

Fixed some areas where players could become stuck

Fixed some areas where some abilities could be ‘eaten’ by the environment

Fixed lighting and geometry in several areas across the map

HEROES

Bastion

Fixed an issue where Bastion’s sound effects could loop at the location of death

Fixed an issue where Bastion’s whole screen would turn yellow when healed by a Brigitte Repair Pack

Kiriko

Fixed a bug with Swift Step in Capture the Flag that would send the Flag to the destination instead of dropping it where the ability was activated

Mercy

Fixed Mercy’s Guardian Angel sometimes allowing her to escape Ramattra’s Ravenous Vortex

Ramattra

Fixed an issue with missing assets on Ramattra’s Hero Information page

Fixed an issue with Ramattra’s Primary Fire effects not displaying the correct amount of projectiles for other players

Ramattra should now play rumble effects on gamepads/controllers

Ramattra can no longer have more than one barrier active at a time. Note: This could not happen in standard modes, only Custom Game or modes with low cooldowns

Tracer

Fixed an issue where Pulse Bomb would not damage Tracer if it was ‘Stuck’ to an enemy

Here’s a full breakdown of all the big changes to heroes for the event:

Poseidon Ramattra

Divine Annihilation

Ravenous Vortex is a large whirlpool that pulls in enemies then launches them upward

Pummel throws large water blasts that deal more damage and travel further

Zeus Junker Queen

Divine Rampage

Lasts 20 seconds

Damage done with Scattergun has the chance to apply additional lightning damage to her abilities

Minotaur Reinhardt

Divine Earthshatter

Lasts 20 seconds

Heals when he charges and slams an enemy into a wall

Charge can pin up to 3 targets at once

Charge cooldown is reduced to 3 seconds

Wall slams deal lethal damage, extend the divine power, and set the next Charge cooldown to 0.5 seconds

Cyclopes Roadhog

Divine Whole Hog

Lasts 15 seconds

Greatly increase your size, gaining 600 health

Hurl boulders that deal massive damage instead of his normal ultimate fire

Melee deals 5x damage and push enemies away

Hades Pharah

Divine Rocket Barrage

Lasts 20 seconds

Can move during the ultimate ability

Rocket Launcher fires 3-headed rockets

Jump Jet fuel consumption is greatly reduced

Kills heal Pharah and extend the duration of this effect

Medusa Widowmaker

Divine Infra-Sight

While scoped in, enemies looking at you turn into stone

Hermes Lucio

Divine Sound Barrier