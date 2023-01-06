OW2 players label Olympus as “worst” event in Overwatch history

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Overwatch 2’s Battle for Olympus event failed to resonate with community members, as players bashed the new limited-time game mode.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 embraced a mythology theme centered around Greek gods. Junker Queen received a Zeus Mythic skin, and other heroes represented different gods. Some examples include a Poseidon skin for Rammattra and Hade’s outfit for Pharah.

Season 2 also introduced Battle for Olympus, a limited-time FFA mode, giving heroes “special powers” and “divine ultimates.” Blizzard designed the mode so players could learn and use ultimate abilities differently than ever seen before.

The eight-player free-for-all mode looked appealing on paper, but users bashed the lackluster experience after giving it a test run.

Blizzard New skins for Overwatch 2 heroes will be available in the new event

Overwatch 2 players slam Battle for Olympus game mode

The Battle for Olympus LTM gifts heroes limited-time unique abilities, tying into the Greek mythology theme, such as Widowmaker turning enemies into stone like Madusa.

An Overwatch 2 player claimed, “The Olympus event is possibly the worst event in Overwatch history.”

Most of the user’s frustration stems from Battle for Olympus, which didn’t provide anything “unique” or suitable enough rewards to justify completing challenges.

Players can only choose between Reinhardt, Roadhog, Junker Queen, Rammatra, Pharah, Widowmaker, and Lucio in Battle for Olympus.

Roadhog dominates OW2’s current meta, and players were disappointed when the hero didn’t receive a nerf in the Battle for Olympus update. Players also called for a massive nerf to Widowmaker, so the inclusion of both overpowered heroes in Battle for Olympus raised eyebrows.

One player responded, “I think free for all in overwatch is one of the worst types of modes because there’s like one or two heroes that are clearly the best pick and just roll every other hero, making the mode not fun.”

A second user added, “The custom ultimates are really cool, but the mode just feels so boring and unbalanced that after a few games, it’s not fun at all and feels like a chore if you actually want to get any rewards.”

Battle for Olympus goes down as a swing-and-miss for some players, but give the mode a try for yourself and decide.