Overwatch 2 Aug 10 patch notes: New hero Illari, Mercy nerfs, Bastion & Lucio buffs, more

The Overwatch 2 Invasion patch has finally arrived on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch consoles bringing in some substantial balance changes, a new hero, and lots more.

The August 10 Overwatch 2 Invasion update certainly lives up to its name with the introduction of three canon PvE missions advancing the OW story forward. The missions can be purchased from inside the game client.

Season 6 also introduces our second straight support hero in the form of Illari. The devs have intend for her to be more impactful than Lifeweaver when he launched a couple of seasons ago.

Additionally, a new core game mode in Flashpoint has been added. The mode is similar to control/KOTH, but with five objectives that teams will fight over. Suravasa and New Junk City launch with Flashpoint and are two of the biggest Overwatch maps to date.

There are also some major advancements to the firing range, player progression and more, and that’s not even counting the balance changes affecting many on the hero roster.

Blizzard Entertainment Illari is Overwatch 2’s newest support hero.

In this patch, a slew of nerfs and buffs have been made to the cast with some standouts being Mercy, Soldier 76, Bastion, Kiriko, Lifeweaver, and Ana.

For players upset with the S76 mega buffs in Season 5, the devs have tuned him down slightly by lowering the damage of Helix Rocket and upping his Ultimate cost.

Mercy’s Damage Boost has also been nerfed, dropping from 30% to 25%. This is going to change up her lethality a bit when paired with heroes like Pharah and Widowmaker.

Kiriko and Ana are both getting their healing and damage reduced a touch. While Kiriko’s Kunai damage is getting increased to 45, her headshot multiplier is nerfed, dropping to 2.5x from 3x.

Everyone’s favorite friendly Omnic Bastion is also being changed with a few big improvements. His Configuration Assault will now heal 50 armor. Tactical Grenade will deal more impact damage and his Recon mode reload speed is faster along with other upgrades.

Lifeweaver is also getting a hefty buff in Season 6. His primary fire is getting its spread reduced, Rejuvenating Dash now heals 50 HP, and his ultimate, Tree of Life, is getting a sizable enhancement.

Blizzard Entertainment Overwatch 2’s PvE features three unique story missions.

Now, 50% of Tree of Life’s healing will be converted into a maximum of 100 overhealth, meaning it will behave a little bit like Brigitte’s Rally. Additionally, with Sombra’s EMP no longer able to instantly destroy it, the ultimate could be active for longer.

Overwatch 2 Retail Patch Notes – August 10, 2023

Full patch notes:

Overwatch 2: Invasion

Overwatch 2: Invasion is now available! Enjoy the new Invasion Story Missions, all-new skins, and cosmetic rewards in the Invasion Battle Pass, the new core PVP game mode Flashpoint, and the new Support Hero Illari!

Introducing Illari

Using solar threading augmentation, Illari strikes down her enemies by harnessing the power of the sun.

Illari has been added to the line-up.

Solar Rifle (Primary Fire)

Long-range auto-charging rifle.

Solar Rifle (Secondary Fire)

Medium-range healing beam that consumes solar energy.

Outburst (Ability 1)

Launches you in the direction you are moving, knocking back enemies. Hold jump to go higher.

Healing Pylon (Ability 2)

Deploy a pylon that heals allies.

Captive Sun (Ultimate)

Fire an explosive ball of solar energy. Enemies hit are slowed and explode after taking significant damage.

New Game Mode – Flashpoint

Flashpoint is the newest core game mode available on two of the biggest maps to date: Suravasa and New Junk City. Gameplay begins with both teams pursuing a central objective called a Flashpoint, aiming to capture it before the opposing team does. Capture progress for Flashpoint is like the Control game mode, but plays out faster.

A point is captured by a team once a Flashpoint reaches 100% capture progress. If the Flashpoint is being contested by a member of the opposite team currently not in control when the capture progress reaches 99%, Overtime will activate until either the team in control can remove all remaining opponents off, or until the contesting team can retake control of the Flashpoint.

A point is scored when a Flashpoint is fully captured by a team, however, gameplay continues when a new Flashpoint located somewhere else on the map is activated, and both teams must immediately race to capture it. As additional Flashpoints unlock, the spawn locations of each team will be of generally equal distance to the currently activated Flashpoint.

The team to be the first to successfully capture three of the five flashpoints wins the match.

Flashpoint is available now in Unranked modes and will be available for Competitive Play later this season.

Invasion Story Missions

Players who purchase the Invasion Bundle from the in-game shop can play in all-new Story Missions with their friends or others in queue. These massive co-op experiences will have players face against the invading forces of Null Sector, who have launched an all-out global offensive. Play through all of them and unlock the Overwatch 2 hero Sojourn, along with her new Vigilante Legendary skin.

Players can access the Story Missions can be accessed through Winston’s Desk in the Missions card in the play menu, where players can explore the Story Missions hub and new Intel Database. Playing missions and completing various goals will unlock lore entries, movies, never-before-revealed details about your favorite heroes and characters, and clues about the future of the world of Overwatch!

New Limited Time Event: King’s Row – Underworld

Stop Null Sector from taking over the Omnic Underworld in this new co-op event that’s free to play for everyone! Reactivate a combat modified TS-1 Utility Bot to aid in liberating endangered omnics, but be warned: massive amounts of Null Sector forces have occupied King’s Row. And that’s not all—a powerful new support unit will be healing the deadly OR-14 attack bot in your path.

Every week, we’ll be adding new challenges and ways to play this new co-op event. Keep checking back! The King’s Row – Underworld event runs from August 10 to September 5.

General Updates

Firing Range

Train your aim with an all-new addition to the Practice Range! Use targets large and small, stationary and mobile, to perfect your crosshair tracking skills. Rack up points and strive to set the high score!

Challenges

Added a new Weekly challenge: Making Progress – Earn 8 Progression Levels. Instead of rewarding additional Battle Pass XP, this challenge rewards 150 Overwatch Credits to buy items from the Hero Gallery and counts as a challenge to earn Overwatch Coins when you complete multiple weekly challenges.

Weekly Overwatch Coins reward requirements are updated from 4/8/11 to 4/9/12.

Added a new set of challenges for the “Invasion” story missions. They can be found under the Lifetime tab.

Added Player Progression challenges for all 38 heroes. Player Icons can now be earned through these challenges.

Added Gold player title rewards to Competitive challenges.

Developer Comments: We’ve adjusted the second and third tiers to 9 and 12, but expect players to complete “Making Progress” on their way to those thresholds, which should leave the difficulty to complete weekly challenges unchanged. We’ve kept the first tier requirement at 4, which should be easier to earn with the introduction of the new weekly challenge.

On Fire

Increased minimum Blazing time to 10 seconds.

Added a 3-second cooldown to Blazing to prevent the sound effect from playing too frequently.

The visual effects for Blazing have been enhanced.

Ping system

Changed Symmetra’s personal Teleporter pings to work like Illari’s personal Healing Pylon pings so that the waypoint UI is removed when these objects are pinged.

Fixed Lifeweaver pinging enemy Petal Platforms as if they belong to him.

Health Packs are now pingable.

Text Chat Change

The ‘Unfiltered’ setting for all text chat channels has been removed. Players will have a choice on their chat settings between Friendly and Mature. Players that had previously set Text Profanity Filters to Unfiltered will now have applicable filters set to Mature.

Regardless of text chat filter settings, please continue to report those using inappropriate chat using the in-game report tool.

Competitive Play Updates

Top 500 Leaderboards

The number of wins required to appear on the Top 500 Leaderboard has been increased from 25 to 50 for consistency with our other Competitive game modes.

Hero Updates

Armor health damage reduction is now additive with other sources of damage reduction and has a maximum cap of 50%.

Developer Comments: Armor damage reduction was multiplicative with damage reduction from abilities, creating situations where certain heroes were much more difficult to damage than intended, since they were bypassing the damage reduction cap. This change will smooth out some of the extreme spikes in survivability.

Tank

D.Va

Boosters

Cooldown reduced from 4 to 3.5 seconds.

Eject Mech

Pilot is now damage immune for 0.4 seconds while ejecting.

Developer Comments: Once D.Va’s mech was destroyed, there was a window of time where the pilot could be damaged or killed before the player fully had control over their character. With this change, D.Va can no longer be damaged by things like explosions or melee attacks before the player fully transitions control from the mech to the pilot.

Doomfist

Seismic Slam

Cooldown reduced from 7 to 6 seconds.

Power Block

Now reduces damage from stuck projectiles.

Developer Comments: Doomfist is performing well overall but tends to have more deaths on average compared to other Tank heroes. Lowering the Seismic Slam cooldown will reduce downtime in his ability rotations and translate into more survivability due to the increased mobility and potential for generating overhealth more often with his passive ability. Additionally, Power Block will now always reduce explosive damage from a projectile stuck directly to Doomfist, even though normally you have to face the direction of the incoming damage to block it.

Orisa

Fusion Driver

Damage falloff range increased from 15 to 20 meters.

Fortify

Fortify health bonus increased from 75 to 125.

Developer Comments: Fortify is sometimes weaker now due to the change to how armor damage reduction and ability damage reduction interact. Activating Fortify while Orisa has armor health remaining will hit the damage reduction cap and result in lower effective health than before, so we are increasing the amount of overhealth it grants. In addition, we are also increasing the Fusion Driver’s effective range so Orisa can deal a little more damage before engaging at close quarters.

Ramattra

Nemesis – Block

Block now reduces damage from stuck projectiles.

Annihilation

Ultimate cost increased 12%.

Block now reduces damage from stuck projectiles.

Developer Comments: Similar to Doomfist’s Power Block change, Ramattra’s Block ability will now always apply damage reduction to projectiles stuck directly to him. His Annihilation ultimate ability was being generated slightly too quickly for how impactful it can be, so we are increasing its ultimate cost.

Sigma

General

Base movement ground deceleration increased to match standard heroes movement.

Developer Comments: Sigma has always had somewhat floatier movement controls than most heroes in order to match his character movement animations. However, this led players to feel like his Tank role passive ability wasn’t reducing the amount he would be knocked back since it took him longer to stop than other tanks. We’ve now adjusted this to the standard hero movement values to make the gameplay interactions feel more consistent.

Winston

Tesla Cannon

Secondary fire charge time reduced from 1.2 to 1 second.

Secondary fire recovery time increased from 0.5 to 0.75 seconds.

Developer Comments: Winston’s Tesla Cannon ranged attack had a decently long charge time relative to the damage it deals. These adjustments will make it more responsive to charge and fire, which can be useful for situations such as finishing off low health enemies attempting to flee, or poking at enemies before leaping in. This comes at the cost of taking a longer time to recover after firing, which in some cases will be weaker as a burst-damage combo with Jump Pack and primary fire.

Damage

Bastion

A-36 Tactical Grenade

Maximum explosion damage falloff reduced from 70% to 50%.

Detonation time reduced from 0.5 to 0.35 seconds.

Recoil adjusted to recover more quickly.

Projectile size increased from 0.2 to 0.25.

Impact damage increased from 15 to 30.

Configuration Recon

Reload time reduced from 1.5 to 1.2 seconds.

Configuration Assault

Transforming into Configuration Assault now repairs 50 armor health.

Configuration Artillery

Targeting state movement speed increased from 20 to 25 meters per second.

Developer Comments: There are several small tuning adjustments to Bastion here with the goal of improving overall effectiveness, as Bastion’s weakness of being a large and immobile target has proven tough to overcome, even with such powerful damage potential.

Cassidy

General

Base health increased from 200 to 225.

Peacekeeper

Peacekeeper damage falloff range rescaled from 25-45 meters to 25-35 meters.

Magnetic Grenade

Projectile now has a maximum travel time of 1.5 seconds.

Slow amount reduced from 30 to 25%.

Developer Comments: Even with the powerful and reworked Magnetic Grenade, Cassidy has still been underperforming, so we are reverting his maximum health back up to 225, having his gun damage falloff reach its full reduction sooner, and restricting the maximum range on magnetic grenade to help solidify his position as a close-to-mid range damage dealer.

Hanzo

Storm Bow

Arrow draw progress is no longer preserved while wall climbing.

Developer Comments: Despite being conceptually strange, this gameplay mechanic felt good and fluid to use as Hanzo. However, it often resulted in some frustrating behavior for enemy players that can be alleviated without impacting Hanzo’s overall effectiveness too significantly.

Sombra

EMP

Ultimate cost increased 15%.

No longer destroys Lifeweaver’s Tree of Life.

Developer Comments: EMP frequency is a little too high given its relative power so we are increasing its cost. It will now also deal the usual percentage of max health damage to Lifeweaver’s Tree of Life ultimate instead of treating it like a barrier and destroying it instantly.

Soldier: 76

Helix Rocket

Explosion damage reduced from 90 to 80.

Tactical Visor

Ultimate cost increased 10%.

Developer Comments: Soldier: 76 became much more deadly after his last round of changes so we are reverting the Helix Rocket explosion damage to lower his burst damage. We are also increasing his Tactical Visor ultimate cost to help account for his overall increased damage output, both during the ultimate and leading up to it.

Torbjörn

General

Weapon swap time reduced from 0.5 to 0.4 seconds.

Rivet Gun

Primary fire recovery time reduced from 0.55 to 0.48 seconds.

Forge Hammer

Swing recovery time reduced from 0.75 to 0.6 seconds.

Developer Comments: We are continuing to add power into the Rivet Gun, as the previous changes didn’t quite make up for the turret damage decrease. In addition, we are also improving the Forge Hammer swing speed so that it is more effective to repair a turret while it is under fire.

Support

Ana

Biotic Rifle

Damage and healing per projectile reduced from 75 to 70.

Unscoped projectile size increased from 0 to 0.1.

Developer Comment: Ana’s damage breakpoint change has proven too effective overall given her long range so we are reverting it back to its previous value. We are also increasing the size of unscoped projectiles when firing at enemies (her projectiles have always had a larger size for allies) which should help them land more consistently against close-ranged threats.

Brigitte

Barrier Shield

Barrier Shield health reduced from 300 to 250.

Rally

Ultimate cost increased 6%.

Developer Comment: Brigitte’s overall effectiveness and survivability have been high relative to other heroes, so we are reducing the Barrier Shield health. We’re also slightly adjusting the ultimate cost of Rally, as it has become more effective after its rework.

Kiriko

Protection Suzu

Knockback removed.

Healing reduced from 50 to 40.

Now heals for an additional 30 health when cleansing a negative effect.

Kunai

Damage increased from 40 to 45.

Recovery time reduced from 0.55 to 0.5 seconds.

Critical damage multiplier reduced from 3 to 2.5x.

Developer Comment: Protection Suzu now rewards more deliberate usage by increasing its healing when cleansing negative effects. It will no longer knockback enemies, as it wasn’t particularly important to its overall design and was there to provide feedback for the impact. These Kunai changes will make the weapon damage output more consistent and reduce some of the disparity between landing critical hits or not.

Lifeweaver

General

Base health reduced from 200 to 175.

Base shield health increased from 0 to 50.

Thorn Valley

Reduced spread for one of the two Thorn Volley projectiles fired per shot by 25%.

Rejuvenating Dash

Healing increased from 25 to 50.

Life Grip

Mobility lockout duration increased from 0.45 to 0.75 seconds.

Tree of Life

50% of Tree of Life’s overhealing is now converted into Overhealth – up to 100 maximum Overhealth.

Developer Comments: The Tree of Life outputs substantial healing but often doesn’t provide enough value for an ultimate ability. To increase its utility, any overhealing done via the Tree is now converted to overhealth. Thorn Volley’s spread is now less random, with half the projectiles having a smaller base spread to promote better mid-range consistency. Life Grip now has a longer mobility lockout duration to prevent accidental cancels by the affected ally using a movement ability immediately after the pull being started. Finally, we are supplementing Lifeweaver’s survivability with an increase to his overall health pool by converting some of it to shield health in order to account for the large petal hit volume on his back, as well as increasing the healing done by Rejuvenating Dash.

Lúcio

Crossfade

Self-healing penalty is now reduced from 60 to 0% for the duration of Amp It Up.

Developer Comment: In order to help bring Lucio’s survivability more in line with the rest of the Support heroes, Crossfade self-healing during Amp It Up is now a more effective survival option for Lucio.

Mercy

Caduceus Staff

Secondary fire damage boost reduced from 30 to 25%.

Developer Comment: Damage amplification effects have been an often discussed topic lately and Mercy has been performing strongly at all skill ranks. We’re reducing the potency of Mercy’s damage boost beam but want to make sure it stays powerful enough to feel like an effective and interesting gameplay choice, as making the decision between healing or damage boosting is core to Mercy’s gameplay.

CO-OP MODE HERO UPDATES

With the introduction of Overwatch 2: Invasion Story Missions, we will have specific hero balance changes for multiple heroes to ensure players have a continuous challenge when playing in co-op modes like Story Missions and Event Missions.

Heroes no longer passively gain ultimate charge over time.

Ultimate costs increased in co-op game modes.

TANK

Winston

Tesla Cannon

Secondary fire now chains up to 4 additional nearby enemies, dealing depreciating damage each chain.

Jump Pack

Landing damage now increases while in the air, up to 250% more damage over 2.5 seconds.

Zarya

Particle Barrier

Particle Barrier duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Projected Barrier

Projected Barrier duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Graviton Surge

Damage per second increased from 5 to 30 for 105 damage total.

Energy (Passive)

Energy degeneration rate reduced from 2 to 1.5 energy per second.

Damage

Cassidy

Deadeye

Initial charge rate increased from 130 to 325 damage per second.

Ramped charge rate increased from 260 to 650 damager per second.

Now has a maximum damage cap of 1560 per target.

Echo

Focusing Beam

Damage per second increased from 50 to 85.

Duplicate

Echo can duplicate her allies in Co-op modes.

Duration increased from 15 to 20 seconds.

Ultimate charge rate multiplier during Duplicate increased from 4x to 9x.

Genji

Shuriken

Damage increased from 27 to 29.

Deflect

Duration increased from 2 to 3 seconds.

Dragonblade

Duration increased from 6 to 8 seconds.

Mei

Endothermic Blaster

Primary fire damage per second increased from 55 to 100.

Pharah

Hover Jets and Jump Jet now increases movement speed by 30%.

Hover Jets

Maximum fuel increased 20%.

Concussive Blast

Explosion damage increased from 0 to 30.

Rocket Barrage

Explosion damage increased from 30 to 35.

Torbjorn

Deploy Turret

Turret damage increased from 11 to 15.

Tracer

Pulse Pistol

Ammo increased from 40 to 60.

Damage reduced from 5.5 to 5.

Pulse Bomb

Explosion damage increased from 350 to 550.

Support

Brigitte

Shield Bash

Damage increased from 50 to 60.

Rally

Duration increased from 10 to 15 seconds.

Rally does not increase Barrier Shield size in Story Missions.

Inspire

Healing total reduced from 75 to 55.

Lúcio

Soundwave

Cooldown reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.

Crossfade

Speed Boost now also increases attack speed by 20%.

Map Updates

New Map – New Junk City

Explore deep beyond the gates of Junkertown and discover more secrets of the destroyed Omnium now inhabited by the Junkers in this massive Flashpoint map!

New Map – Suravasa

Discover the enchanting gardens and aqueducts of Suravasa. This Flashpoint map will host brawls across its intricate markets, temples, and ruins.

Lighting for Season 6

Push

New Queen Street – Dawn

Colosseo – Morning

Esperança – Morning

Hybrid

Blizzard World – Night (New)

Eichenwalde – Morning

Hollywood – Night

King’s Row — Night

Midtown — Morning

Numbani — Morning

Paraíso — Evening (New)

Escort

Dorado — Evening

Havana – Morning

Watchpoint: Gibraltar — Morning

Junkertown — Morning

Circuit royal – Morning

Rialto – Evening

Route 66 — Morning

Shambali Monastery — Night

Control

Antarctic Peninsula – Night

Busan – Morning

Ilios — Evening

Lijiang Tower — Dawn

Nepal — Morning

Oasis — Morning

Flashpoint

New Junk City — Morning (New Map)

Suravasa — Morning (New Map)

BUG FIXES

GENERAL

Fixed a bug that could result in Competitive Titles becoming unequipped.

Fixed an issue with splash damage being inconsistently applied to targets on ramps or stairs.

Fixed an issue that resulted in some players Hero Unlock challenges unable to progress.

Fixed a bug with the Challenge interface that could result in controllers unable to navigate it.

Play vs AI – Fixed a bug with Cassidy bot that would prevent him from using his full kit once Deadeye was activated.

Play vs AI – Fixed a bug with Ana bot only healing at regular intervals and reloading after each shot.

Play vs AI – Fixed an issue with Torbjorn bot being unable to use his Molten Core.

Fixed an issue with the Push mode progress indicator not reflecting team color.

Fixed a bug with some “Best” stats not being tracked correctly in Career Profile.

Resolved a bug with the Battlepass interface that could result in a player becoming stuck and forced to restart the client.

Fixed an issue that resulted in the Bonus XP tag to be missing from the Role Select screen.

Fixed a bug with abilities that reveal enemy health bars revealing health bars for all players in Deathmatch.

Fixed an issue with High Quality screenshots displaying artifacts in its images when used in the Hero Gallery.

Fixed a bug where the scoreboard would display large numbers incorrectly (1000 is now displayed as 1,000).

Resolved an issue with some abilities going through the ceiling at specific spots in some maps.

MAPS

Junkertown

Fixed a bug with a fuel tank whose collision did not match the model.

Lijiang Tower

Fixed an area of the map that would cause Immortality Field to self-destruct.

Midtown

Fixed areas in the map that could allow players to become stuck.

Paraíso

Fixed locations that were missing collision.

HEROES

Ashe

Fixed a clipping issue with Ashe’s rifle that could occur when aiming down sights.

Fixed an issue with BOB not playing the correct animations for the full Hack duration.

Baptiste

Fixed a bug with the Immortality Field device negatively impacting Aim Assist on consoles.

Bastion

Fixed a bug with the cooldown for Configuration : Assault not being properly reduced in some instances.

Cassidy

Fixed an issue with the Flashbang victory pose causing Cassidy’s leg to become distorted.

Fixed a bug with melee being cancelled if used right after Deadeye.

Resolved an issue with Magnetic Grenade that prevented Cassidy from receiving elimination credit if used on a flying or falling target.

Junker Queen

Fixed a bug with Rampage not correctly showing as disabled when disabled by some abilities.

Junkrat

Fixed an interaction with Lifeweaver’s Petal Platform and Junkrat’s Total Mayhem that would result in the bombs left from Junkrat’s death falling through the platform.

Kiriko

Kiriko should be able to target crouching allies and allies under low ceilings more consistently now.

Kiriko should more consistently appear at the same elevation as her target (instead of way above them).

Swift Step should more consistently keep Kiriko inside map bounds and not result in the player stuck inside the environment when she teleports.

Using Swift Step while on moving platforms (including payloads, cars, and boats) should no longer fail to move Kiriko towards her target.

Fixed an issue that could cause visual artifacts on Kiriko’s skin when customizing Kiriko’s Mythic skin.

Lifeweaver

Fixed a bug that made it possible for players to hide inside the Tree of Life.

Fixed a bug with Tree of Life blocking usage of Petal Platform if Tree of Life confirmation input is set to Ability 3 Release.

Fixed a bug with Lifeweaver’s flower not changing colors with skin selection.

Fixed an interaction that allowed Lifeweaver to cancel melee’s animation when combined with Petal Platform.

Lucio

Fixed a bug with his Crossfade VFX being applied to his feet instead of his hand.

Fixed a bug with Bard Lucio’s strings becoming stretched after respawning.

Moira

Fixed a bug with Moira’s Fade not displaying correctly for Spectators.

Orisa

Fixed a bug with Fortify not correctly ignoring the Slow applied by an enemy Orisa Terra Surge or Mei’s Deep Chill.

Pharah

Fixed a bug with the Mission Complete highlight intro missing sound when you have some skins equipped.

Reinhardt

Fixed an interaction with Charge and Brigitte’s Shield Bash that could result in Brigitte receiving the full pin damage at first contact instead of being pinned.

Sombra

Fixed an interaction with Translocator and Petal Platform that allowed players to get out of the playable space.

Widowmaker

Fixed the missing sound effects on the ‘I see you’ highlight intro when certain skins were equipped.

Winston

Fixed an interaction with Winston’s Shield Generator and Tracer’s Pulse Bomb that could result in damage not being mitigated if the bomb was placed inside the top of the barrier.

Zarya