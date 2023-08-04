Lifeweaver is getting two massive buffs in the next Overwatch 2 update

The Overwatch 2 team has unveiled some big buffs to Lifeweaver ahead of the Season 6 Invasion patch that should greatly improve the lackluster hero.

Ever since his release, Lifeweaver has been one of Overwatch’s most controversial heroes thanks to his awkward kit and mediocre damage output.

At first, even the top Overwatch 2 streamers had to abandon Lifeweaver and stop playing him, because, as Dafran so eloquently stated, the hero was “dogsh*t.”

After a series of changes in Season 5, the Thai support seems to have found his place as an acceptable option when selecting characters, but the devs have revealed more changes up their sleeves coming in the next patch.

Lifeweaver gets big Overwatch 2 buffs in Invasion patch

In a blog post, Game Director Aaron Keller stated that he believes Lifeweaver is in a much better place now than he was at launch, but he’ll be getting even more powerful in Season 6 regardless. At the same time, Mercy will be getting a bit weaker.

His Tree of Life ability is getting revamped to have a bigger impact on the game by converting some of the ultimate’s healing into overhealth for allies.

In total, Tree of Life will provide a maximum of 100 additional health per player, meaning it will behave a bit like Brigitte’s Rally. This should make it a much better tool for defending and holding down an objective.

With the Flashpoint game mode being added to rotation in Season 6, this Tree of Life buff could be very useful when teams start fighting over one of the five points.

That’s not all though; Keller also revealed another big change coming to the hero: “He will also get added survivability by converting some of his health to shields and upping the amount of healing done by Rejuvenating Dash.”

It will be interesting to see how these buffs play out, especially as a new support hero is added to the mix. That said, Keller says the team learned a lot from Lifeweaver’s release and aim to have the new character be impactful from the start.