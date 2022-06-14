Next Overwatch 2 beta date revealed with console support

Blizzard has announced the start date for the second Overwatch 2 beta test, and revealed that it will finally be coming to console as well.

Ahead of the June 16 Overwatch 2 livestream, Blizzard has announced we don’t have long to wait for the second beta, which will get going by the end of June.

Not only that, but it will also be open to console players for the first time, at least those on PlayStation and Xbox (sorry, Switch players).

Here’s when things will get going, and everything else we know.

#Overwatch2 Beta begins June 28 🎮 PC & Console

👑 Junker Queen & a New Map

✋ Sign-Ups & more details coming June 16 pic.twitter.com/XPJOhfeVjE — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 14, 2022

Overwatch 2 second beta date announced

According to a tweet from the official Overwatch Twitter account on June 14, the second beta will get started on June 28.

Players will be able to sign up starting on June 16, and there’s a bunch of new content coming to be excited about.

Not only will be finally be able to try out the newest tank hero Junker Queen, there will also be a new map included as well, though we don’t know exactly what it will be just yet.

However, we could find out during the developer livestream on June 16.

How to sign up for the Overwatch 2 beta

We don’t know how exactly the signup process for the second Overwatch 2 beta will go, but if it’s anything like the first time around, you’ll have to sign up using your Battle.net account, or watch Twitch streams to unlock access.

It’s also unknown if players who had access to the first beta will be automatically included in this one, though it would make sense. We should find out all this info for sure during the developer livestream on June 16, so be sure to tune in!