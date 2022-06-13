How to watch Overwatch 2 Reveal Event livestream: Date & what to expect

It’s been a long time since Overwatch 2’s initial reveal at Blizzcon 2019, but the game is finally going live in 2022. Team 4 are dropping all the details in the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event livestream: here’s what you need to know.

Nearly three years since Blizzard first showed off Overwatch 2 at Blizzcon 2019, the game is finally coming to the masses in October 2022. Before then though, Team 4 are sharing all the details about the hero shooter’s sequel in a Reveal Event livestream.

The developers have already teased the long-awaited Tank hero Junker Queen, with a few other new faces popping up during the Xbox showcase. The game’s transition to free-to-play and other fresh content are also going to be shown off in the big premiere.

If you don’t want to miss a thing, we’ve got you covered with all the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event livestream details right here.

#Overwatch2 arrives October 4. 🎮 Free to Play Live Service

🍁 New heroes, maps and modes

👑 New Tank: Junkerqueen Learn more during the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event livestream

📆 June 16

🕙 10 AM PT.

👀 https://t.co/lDzhS3hMKq pic.twitter.com/u9RYJZl0hu — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 12, 2022

Overwatch 2 Reveal Event livestream: Stream & date

The Overwatch 2 Reveal Event livestream will take place on June 16, 2022 at 10AM PT / 1PM PT / 6PM BST.

The stream will be hosted on YouTube, which we have embedded below for your convenience.

Overwatch 2 Reveal Event livestream: What to expect

Blizzard promised three things players can expect from the Overwatch 2 Reveal Event livestream on June 16.

The first is details on Overwatch 2 moving to a “free-to-play live service” model. This had been heavily teased over the last few years, but specifics on what content will be free for all will be made clear during the Reveal Event.

The next two pertain to all the new content. Blizzard is going to do a full showcase on new Tank hero Junker Queen, who is expected to launch alongside Sojourn in the game’s October release. Finally, there’s a promise of plenty more “new heroes, maps, and modes” to be showcased in the broadcast.

There’s still plenty of details players are itching to hear about regarding Overwatch 2 ⁠— especially about the PvE campaign mode which has been absent from the earlier beta tests.

We’ll keep you updated here on just what Blizzard shows on June 16.