Mind-blowing Overwatch trick lets Tracer super jump to high ground - Dexerto

Tracer may be the face of the Overwatch franchise and one of the oldest heroes in the game, but players are still finding new ways to dominate on the DPS icon, including utilizing a special ‘super jump’ technique.

As any Overwatch player would tell you, a good Tracer player is a godsend for any team, as having the speedy hero blinking around the enemy backline is a massive threat that can’t be ignored.

Despite her low HP of 150, Tracer can easily make up for his health disadvantage by deleting the enemies’ in time to Recall out to safety and recover any damage taken in battle.

Now, thanks to a new trick shown off by Houston Outlaws player Kyle ‘KSF’ Frandanisa in his OWL match against the London Spitfire, players can even get to the high ground on maps with ease as Tracer.

just another reason why they call me the most creative player in the game🤷‍♂️ — KSF (@ksf) April 25, 2021

While battling it out on Watchpoint Gibraltar, the Outlaws star was able to use his enemy Zarya’s own alternate fire against him.

As you can see in the clip, KSF was hit by Mikkel ‘Molf1g’ Djernes’ Zarya, which then resulted in enough knockback for him to Blink onto the high ground.

Zarya and Soldier 76 players often use this trick for themselves, by jumping at the same time they hit themselves with their own alternate fire attacks to reach higher locations, but it turns out their enemies make use of this too.

If the fact KSF was able to get to the high ground wasn’t already impressive enough, the 21-year-old followed this up by sticking a Pulse Bomb to secure a triple kill.

“Just another reason why they call me the most creative player in the game,” the American jokingly said in a tweet of his clip.

For his part, Molf1g was a good sport about being outplayed and even remarked, “[no problem] for the boost my guy.”

np for the boost my guy — Mikkel Djernes (@Molf1g) April 25, 2021

Amusingly, KSF wasn’t even supposed to be playing in this game, but got the call when his teammate Dante ‘Danteh’ Cruz was forced to miss the match due to emergency testicle surgery.

Next time you’re in a match as Tracer, try to keep this trick in the back of your mind. If you feel confident enough, it could end up paying dividends and win you a round. Not to mention it looks insanely cool.