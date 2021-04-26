Jeff Kaplan leaves final message to Overwatch in email to Sombra voice actor - Dexerto

Overwatch fans everywhere were left gutted when one of Blizzard’s fan favorites, Jeff Kaplan, announced his resignation. It turns out he sent Sombra’s voice actor a cute email, though, and it’s the perfect sendoff.

When it was announced that Director of Overwatch Jeff Kaplan had parted ways with Blizzard on April 20, it sent ripples through the game’s community.

Fans have come together to pay tribute to the icon’s work on both Overwatch and World of Warcraft, and it’s safe to say that he’s had the sendoff worthy of a man who has created legends.

Just to melt your hearts even more, though, he send an adorable goodbye email to Carolina Ravassa, the voice behind infamous hacker Sombra.

Jeff Kaplan emails Sombra voice actor

To say the perfect goodbye to Carolina, Kaplan decided to drop her a little email that would bring a smile to anyone’s face.

The voice actor posted a screenshot of the message to her Instagram, writing: “It’s the little things that make me smile… thank you #JeffKaplan for giving us this world worth fighting for.”

The email simply reads “boop,” a reference to Sombra’s cheeky in-game voice line, as well as the Overwatch cinematic “Infiltration” which features the Mexican menace.

With 13.5k likes at the time of writing, the comments on her original post are awash with positive messages for the former Overwatch Director.

Also, a Reddit thread dedicated to Carolina’s original screenshot has received almost 16k upvotes.

It’s great to see the community come together in what seems to be a precarious time for the future of Overwatch. While Kaplan leaving tears open a huge wound, his successor Aaron Keller has promised that the game’s highly anticipated sequel is progressing “at a good pace.”

So, next time you give the enemy a cheeky “boop” as our favorite DPS villain, make sure you drop an F in the chat for Jeff.