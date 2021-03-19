Magical Overwatch skin idea makes Symmetra a mystical unicorn - Dexerto

One Overwatch fan has added to Symmetra’s eclectic collection of skins with a new unicorn design that despite sounding odd, actually looks like it would be a great fit for the hero.

We’re gearing up to enter the Spring and Summer in Overwatch, which means new skins coming with the Archives, Anniversary, and Summer Games events all within a few months of each other.

Not content to wait another few weeks for the possibility of a new Symmetra skin, Reddit user haydnc95 decided to create their own for her in the meantime. It’s a little but out there, but it actually works perfectly for the unique DPS.

Advertisement

The Unicorn skin (both versions of it) definitely is worthy of the name, and we’d bet Symmetra fans would be all over it were it actually real.

A full on head of one of the mythical beasts makes up one shoulder, and the armor is completed with a cloak that looks like something Sailor Moon would have no problem rocking.

Read More: Crazy Overwatch spawn kill bug literally stops players from respawning

To top it all off (literally) Symmetra has her own unicorn horn coming out of her headgear. The hero might still struggle to find a place in the meta, but this skin would still be a hit.

This skin, wild as it is, would actually fit well into Symmetra’s existing selection, and we could easily see it coming in an Anniversary loot box during the annual event were it actually real.

Advertisement

Like unicorns themselves though, there’s unfortunately no sign that this skin will be real anytime soon. That being said, there are a couple of events coming right up that should bring us plenty of new cosmetics.

The Archives event usually gets going in Early April, and after that Anniversary starts in mid-to-late May. Sym definitely has a chance at skins during both, but we’ll have to wait and see what ends up happening.