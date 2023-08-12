John Cena hijacks Seagull’s stream during intense Overwatch battle

With Overwatch 2: Invasion taking center stage this week, players worldwide eagerly fired up their consoles and PCs to get a taste of the new PvE missions they’ve waited so long for. Yet, amid the excitement, there was one interruption that no one saw coming—well, except for maybe John Cena.

As part of the elaborate lead-up to the Invasion’s release, Cena played the mysterious “Enigma,” sending players cryptic, glitchy messages and interrupting their gameplay in subtle yet unexpected ways. But with the new game mode finally out, it seems Cena decided to kick things up a notch.

Twitch streamer and former Overwatch League pro ‘Seagull’ was in the thick of it, guiding his teammates through a challenging Invasion mission.

Just as he rallied his team, shouting, “Push, push him!” viewers were met with a sudden screen takeover. Instead of the intense gameplay, Cena’s face filled the frame as his character Enigma, broadcasting a new message for the Overwatch community.

The unexpected interruption said, “Invasion has begun. We need you to join the fight against Null Sector’s army to save Rio, Gothenburg, and Toronto. The world is counting on you, hero. So share your most heroic moment from Invasion story missions on social with #OverwatchInvasion, and you might be immortalized with a hero portrait by an Overwatch artist.”

During what was seemingly a crucial 30 seconds of gameplay for Seagull and his teammates, viewers had instead copped an Overwatch Invasion advertisement.

Seagull’s initial reaction was priceless. “John Cena out of nowhere!” he exclaimed. And then, a realization hitting him, he yelled, “John Cena, we’re pushing the enemy boss!”

By the time Cena’s message faded, Seagull had succumbed to laughter. “That was some unfortunate timing, that’s for sure.”

Invasion, Blizzard’s latest update for Overwatch 2, has been making headlines this week. The much-awaited PvE mode has finally landed, alongside new heroes and game modes, such as Flashpoint.

Players have the opportunity to engage in story missions that continue the Overwatch lore, battling the antagonistic Null Sector in places like Rio and Gothenburg.

