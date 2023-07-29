Is John Cena coming to Overwatch 2? Players decipher hints about WWE star

Has WWE superstar John Cena got his sights set on a new battleground — Overwatch 2? A string of cryptic clues have fans convinced that Cena might be gearing up for an Invasion, and many players are now wondering, “Is John Cena coming to Overwatch 2?”

Blizzard has been teasing new content for Overwatch 2, creating a stir with what fans are referring to as the “hack attack.” Many players and popular streamers have been interrupted by mysterious messages appearing on their screens during gameplay, leading many to believe that the upcoming “Invasion” update, set for release on August 10th, is being preluded by these events.

This wave of unexpected messages, appearing in the form of cryptic codes and strange imagery, has sparked a wild frenzy of decoding within the Overwatch 2 Reddit community. One phrase, in particular, stood out to fans — “Invasion is coming,” followed by the intriguing word, “Enigma.”

In the midst of the initial confusion, the community has started piecing together a theory. This mysterious “Enigma” could be linked to the “Invasion” — a much-anticipated game event featuring the invasion of the villainous Null Sector, who is set to be one of the main antagonists in the new PvE mode.

The fans’ interest was further piqued when a Reddit user named “Umarrii” managed to format an HTML code that flashed on screen during the hack attacks. The code contained peculiar hints, such as the font family “Felix-Antony” and a linked image displaying the letters “JC.”

These clues, combined with a mysterious voice, which some say bears a resemblance to Cena’s, led Umarrii to present a compelling theory: John Cena, whose full name is John Felix Anthony Cena, might be involved with Overwatch 2.

Additional clues seem to support this theory. Cena’s birthday matches the color code within the HTML (#042377), and he is a 16-time World Champion, which could be tied to the background color code (#161616).

Furthermore, the image displaying the letters “JC” and the term “Enigma,” which seems to describe a mysterious character, have added fuel to the speculation fire.

Is John Cena coming to Overwatch 2?

While nothing is confirmed, the mounting evidence has drawn many to conclude that Cena could be this elusive “Enigma” character appearing in Overwatch 2.

With Cena’s history of participating in promotional campaigns, it wouldn’t be out of character for him to align with a high-profile video game like Overwatch 2, similar to Megan Fox’s involvement with Diablo 4.

Whether this theory holds water or not, one thing is for sure — Blizzard has managed to create a whirlwind of anticipation for the upcoming Invasion update and the new season of Overwatch 2.

Stay tuned for more developments as we delve deeper into the mystery of Overwatch 2’s “Enigma.”