Overwatch 2: Invasion ending explained: What happens in the PvE missions?

Overwatch 2: Invasion’s story missions bring a lot of movement to the story of Overwatch and leave it on a cliffhanger. Here’s what we know about the ending and what we can learn about what comes next

Overwatch 2: Invasion is a big moment for the franchise. Within the three missions, the franchise’s story finally lurches forward as fans have waited seven years between the recall of Overwatch and the Null Sector invasion. (You may not remember everything so why not check out our suggestion of the Overwatch animated shorts to rewatch). It’s a really exciting time as the story that has long been promised is now unfolding for players.

The three missions should take you around an hour and a half to complete, and in them you’ll see a lot of your favorite heroes, allowing you to explore them in a brand-new setting. Many, especially the characters within Overwatch itself, get moments to shine, all while the universe expands massively.

However, the ending leaves us in an interesting place, with many questions about where we’re headed. We thought we’d explore that. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of Overwartch 2: Invasion’s story missions.

Spoilers for the ending of Invasion ahead… obviously.

Overwatch 2: Invasion ending explained

Once you play through the Gothenburg mission in Overwatch 2: Invasion, you reach the end of the game’s PvE content. As you’ve experienced, throughout the three previous missions, Overwatch is facing off against a Ramatrra-led Null Sector. The uprising robots are invading across continents to fight for their place in the world. However, as part of that effort, they are also subjugating other Omnics who’re not complying to join their war effort.

In the final cutscene, we explore the conflict between the Omnics and the motivations of Ramattra. We do that through Zenyatta. We see the Shambali monk meditating on his past with Ramattra. The two have a brother-like love for each other though their paths diverged when Ramattra left the monastery.

Ramatrra ventured out as he was uncertain if Omnics and Humans could co-exist. Mondatta, leader of the monastery tries to assure Ramattra that humanity and Omnics must find harmony. Ramattra is firm in his quest to find an answer though.

Before leaving, Ramattra asks Zenyatta if he would reconsider leaving with him. Zenyatta says he still has a lot to learn within Shambali. Ramattra vows the two will see each other again. Mondatta, inspired by Ramattra leaving, says he sees benefit in stepping out into the world to bring peace between humans and Omnics. Zenyatta questions if it’s safe and Mondatta says he’s willing to accept the risk.

Unfortunately, as we’ve known since the 2016 cinematic Alive, Mondatta leaving the monastery doesn’t go great. During a talk in London, he is murdered by Widowmaker after Tracer failed to stop her. We see a flashback to this to remind you in case you haven’t seen that in the seven years since.

We then return to the present, where members of the terrorist organization Talon surround Zenyatta. Sombra and Widowmaker stand over Zenyatta before Widowmaker reveals to an unseen person, “We found him”, closing out the chapter on a cliffhanger.

What is Talon going to do with Zenyatta?

We don’t know what Talon intends to do with Zenyatta, but it’s very unlikely they’re going to kill him. However, knowing Talon whatever they are planning, it’s nothing good.

Right now, it’s not clear what Zenyatta’s intentions are either. He obviously respects Ramattra and Mondatta going out into the world and almost immediately getting assassinated likely didn’t enamor him to humans.

This cutscene is Talon’s first appearance in the story, though their part in this Omnic uprising is bound to come to the forefront in the future. We know, thanks to an old cutscene from the Storm Rising event, that Null Sector and Talon have some sort of connection. In the final cutscene of that event, we saw Doomfist and Ramattra talking, with the two seemingly working on some kind of alliance.

It’s unclear if Talon is retrieving Zenyatta for Null Sector to reunite Zenyatta with his brother, or if they have their own nefarious goal for the monk. Whatever happens, it seems Zenyatta will have an important role to play in the Null Sector uprising.