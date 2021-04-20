Overwatch Director Jeff Kaplan is leaving Blizzard - Dexerto

After almost 20 years with Blizzard Entertainment, Overwatch Director Jeff Kaplan has announced he’ll be leaving the company and the news is sending shockwaves through the game’s community.

Ever since the Overwatch was announced, Jeff has always been there leading the way, but on April 20, the Overwatch team announced out of nowhere that he would be leaving Blizzard after 19 years.

In a post announcing the new leadership for Blizzard’s hit shooter, Kaplan, who worked on World of Warcraft before Overwatch, said it was the “honor of a lifetime to have the opportunity to create worlds and heroes,” for players.

Help us thank Jeff Kaplan for being the Mercy to our Genji. Thank you for always daring to see the world as it could be. Also, help us welcome Aaron Keller as Overwatch's new Game Director. We can't wait to continue fighting for the future with you. ➡️ https://t.co/119g1mIh4M pic.twitter.com/w2Pmq3sBKn — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 20, 2021

Overwatch should be in good hands though because replacing Jeff as Director is 18-year Blizzard vet Aaron Keller, who’s been with Overwatch since day one as well.