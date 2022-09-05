Is Overwatch 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass? Well, find out everything we know about whether the hero shooter is releasing on Microsoft’s subscription service.

The Overwatch 2 release date is on the horizon and fans of Blizzard’s hero shooter will soon be able to dive into the long-awaited sequel. Not only does the game include reworks to its colorful roster, but there are also a bunch of new modes and maps that aim to shake things up.

However, Xbox and PC players will likely be wondering whether Overwatch 2 will be released on Game Pass. So, if you’re looking for the answer to this question, then our Overwatch 2 Game Pass hub has you covered.

Is Overwatch 2 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Overwatch 2 is not coming to Xbox Game Pass. Instead, the game will be free-to-play when it releases on Tuesday, October 4. This means players across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, as well as PC, will be able to delve into the game without needing an active Game Pass Subscription.

It’s important to note that only the PvP portion of Overwatch 2 will be free-to-play, so those looking to play the PvE content will need to purchase a full copy of the game. Of course, Game Pass members could receive some exclusive in-game rewards in the future. However, Blizzard has yet to reveal whether this will be the case.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know on whether Overwatch 2 will be available on Game Pass. Make sure you check out our Overwatch page for all the latest guides and information.