Intriguing Overwatch ability idea turns Sombra into a Support DPS - Dexerto

One Overwatch fan has come up with an alternate version of Sombra’s Hack ability that would allow her to provide powerful support to her team, much in the same way that Symmetra was once considered a “Utility” hero.

Any player with more than a few games under their belt knows that there are few things more annoying than getting Hacked by the Mexican stealth hero.

Under its effects, you can’t use any abilities, and passives like Lucio’s Wallride are unavailable as well. But what if it could be used to aid allies as well?

A similar line of thought must have occurred to ‘Jupit’ on Twitter, who came up with an alternate hack that can be used on teammates to reduce their ability cooldowns instead.

In the clip, which is not made with Overwatch itself, Sombra selects Mercy’s resurrect ability while hacking, which reduces the cooldown so she can bring back Tracer even faster.

Obviously this is just a rough (but well-visualized) concept for an ability – so it’s lacking in specifics such as how much the cooldown would be reduced by, what abilities can be hacked, and how it would interfere with her normal abilities, just to name a few.

As one of the most powerful DPS heroes out there right now, not many people are arguing that Sombra needs another incredibly strong ability. But it’s not hard to imagine how this could work if it did get added.

For example, unlike Moira who can switch between beams at a moment’s notice, the technologically blessed hacker would probably need to choose between either hacking an ally or enemy each cooldown, which could open doors to vastly different playstyles that could be developed by players.

What this does make us think of is Overwatch 2, which will feature customizable skill trees that will let us upgrade hero abilities to make them more powerful as you progress through the single-player portion of the game.

Who’s to say that Sombra won’t have a similar buff to her hack available when the sequel does roll around and Jupit is just lightyears ahead of everyone else? For all we currently know about OW2 (which isn’t much), it’s certainly plausible at least.