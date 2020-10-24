 Intriguing Overwatch ability idea turns Sombra into a Support DPS - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Intriguing Overwatch ability idea turns Sombra into a Support DPS

Published: 24/Oct/2020 23:03

by Bill Cooney
Sombra Overwatch hack rework header
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

One Overwatch fan has come up with an alternate version of Sombra’s Hack ability that would allow her to provide powerful support to her team, much in the same way that Symmetra was once considered a “Utility” hero.

Any player with more than a few games under their belt knows that there are few things more annoying than getting Hacked by the Mexican stealth hero.

Under its effects, you can’t use any abilities, and passives like Lucio’s Wallride are unavailable as well. But what if it could be used to aid allies as well?

A similar line of thought must have occurred to ‘Jupit’ on Twitter, who came up with an alternate hack that can be used on teammates to reduce their ability cooldowns instead.

In the clip, which is not made with Overwatch itself, Sombra selects Mercy’s resurrect ability while hacking, which reduces the cooldown so she can bring back Tracer even faster.

Obviously this is just a rough (but well-visualized) concept for an ability – so it’s lacking in specifics such as how much the cooldown would be reduced by, what abilities can be hacked, and how it would interfere with her normal abilities, just to name a few.

As one of the most powerful DPS heroes out there right now, not many people are arguing that Sombra needs another incredibly strong ability. But it’s not hard to imagine how this could work if it did get added.

For example, unlike Moira who can switch between beams at a moment’s notice, the technologically blessed hacker would probably need to choose between either hacking an ally or enemy each cooldown, which could open doors to vastly different playstyles that could be developed by players.

Sombra activates EMP
Blizzard Entertainment
Sombra is already one of Overwatch’s most powerful DPS heroes, so she might not need such a powerful new ability.

What this does make us think of is Overwatch 2, which will feature customizable skill trees that will let us upgrade hero abilities to make them more powerful as you progress through the single-player portion of the game.

Who’s to say that Sombra won’t have a similar buff to her hack available when the sequel does roll around and Jupit is just lightyears ahead of everyone else? For all we currently know about OW2 (which isn’t much), it’s certainly plausible at least.

Call of Duty

Another Warzone streamer shows hacks live on Twitch stream

Published: 24/Oct/2020 22:27

by Theo Salaun
call of duty warzone streamer hacks
Infinity Ward / Twitch, @festation

Share

Warzone

Like clockwork, another Call of Duty: Warzone streamer has exposed their in-game cheats while playing live on Twitch. And this time, the cheater did not take kindly to chat quickly trashing him.

Hackers have been the biggest issue in Warzone; with cross-play enabled between PC and console players for the first time, the CoD fanbase has been exposed to even greater levels of cheating than ever before.

Going by ‘festation’ on Twitch, yet another streamer has outed themselves as a cheater on the platform by displaying their hacks while broadcasting live. In this case, they were quickly called out on Twitter and in the chat, leading to deleted clips and a switch to Black Ops 4 gameplay.

With Twitch chat flaming him for being bad at Modern Warfare and Warzone even with hacks activated, festation proceeded to let them know that he is elite on Black Ops 4 and challenged them to 1v1 matches. He then switched over to the earlier CoD title, but not before his hacks were clipped and shipped across the internet.

As shown in the clip, downloaded before its inevitable deletion on Twitch, festation is rolling around Verdansk while knowing precisely where every single opponent is on the map. He can see players, color-coded based on their health, with a structural indication of their character model’s movement through walls.

Similarly, he also has indicators for guns, cash, and armor found throughout the map. Unfortunately for him, that sort of unfair game awareness doesn’t equate to the IQ that matters, as he is easily blown up by a Cluster Strike at one point.

This is likely why Twitch chat laid into him even more, as fans typically shame hackers for remaining inferior at the game even when gaining an unfair advantage. 

Part of the reason why he gained a decent amount of viewers on Twitch was likely because of getting exposed on Twitter. Concerned fans of the battle royale went so far as to reply to a random TimTheTatMan tweet to try and bring attention to the blatant hacking.

In response, new viewers could enjoy seeing the cheater switch over to BO4 and continue to struggle while throwing out challenges to his detractors in chat: “Get on Black Ops 4, watch me smack any of you on Hardpoint.”

This is far from the first time a streamer has been exposed for cheating. In the past, one accidentally displayed his hacks while another purposefully tried to show his off. As of yet, neither Infinity Ward nor Twitch appear to have banned festation, but repercussions seem likely following this exposure.