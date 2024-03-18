Overwatch 2 Mar 18 patch adds classic OW1 feature as limited time event mode

The Quick Play: Hacked event returns to Overwatch 2 with Double Trouble, bringing back a classic way to play the hero shooter on PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch.

Sombra has hacked Overwatch 2 once again, as Quick Play: Hacked event returns to the game. This time, she is bringing a new way to play to the game with Double Trouble.

This new game mode changes things up with the usual mechanics and how players can select their Heroes, specifically how many of the same Heroes they can choose, just like with the early days of Overwatch 1.

While there are no changes to the stats for the various Heroes in Overwatch 2 with this update, there are some shake-ups to the mechanics.

Full patch notes:

Overwatch 2 Quick Play: Hacked – March 18, 2024

DOUBLE TROUBLE

Sombra has hacked Quick Play again, with a new experiment that will make you see double! In Double Trouble, games in Role Queue will allow players to select two of the same hero in the Damage and Support roles. However, Tanks are still capped to one player in that role to prevent overwhelming the match with multiple tanks breaking through front lines. In Open Queue, teams can only pick up to two of the same hero at any given time.

