How to watch Overwatch 2 Season 2 reveals: Ramattra gameplay, new map trailer, more

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at brad.norton@dexerto.com or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

Blizzard is barrelling towards Overwatch 2 Season 2 and with the major update on the horizon, we’ve got a rundown on how you can tune into all the latest reveals as they go down.

Almost two months on from the release of Overwatch 2 and the game’s second season is now coming into focus. With a new Tank hero in Ramattra, a new map, and plenty of cosmetic content all on the way, it’s shaping up to be another huge patch.

Before we get there, however, Blizzard is set to reveal all the latest details in drip-feed style. With multiple videos set to showcase various parts of the upcoming season, be it a breakdown on Ramattra’s kit or a showcase of the next map.

Article continues after ad

So if you’re looking to keep on top of all the latest intel ahead of Season 2, here’s a rundown on the key dates to keep in mind and where you can tune in.

The Season 2 reveal has been split into five separate chunks. Rather than just dumping all relevant information online at the same time, devs are staggering each component, giving it all some extra room to breathe.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Blizzard Blizzard is drip-feeding the Overwatch 2 Season 2 reveal.

First up comes the Ramattra gameplay trailer, followed by a developer update video. Then we’ll get a broader look at the upcoming launch with a Season 2 trailer and roadmap, before finally wrapping up with a new look at the next map. Below is a quick look at when each piece of the Season 2 puzzle goes live:

Article continues after ad

November 26 : Ramattra Gameplay Trailer

: Ramattra Gameplay Trailer November 27 : Ramattra Developer Update

: Ramattra Developer Update November 29 : Season 2 Gameplay Trailer & Season 2 Content Roadmap

: Season 2 Gameplay Trailer & Season 2 Content Roadmap December 2: New Map Reveal

How to watch Season 2 reveal videos

As for how you can tune into all the latest reveals, it appears YouTube will be the safest bet. All upcoming trailers will be premiering on YouTube across their respective dates. However, we’re sure to see everything shared across the Overwatch social feeds as well, so you won’t miss out on the roadmap or first pictures of the new map.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted right here with all the latest as new details emerge over the coming days.