How to unlock Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year Moira Legendary Skin with Twitch drops

With Overwatch 2’s Lunar New Year event on the horizon, we know for certain fans will be able to unlock a fresh Legendary Skin for Moira. Here’s how you can grab the Mask Dancer Skin through Twitch drops.

Ever since Overwatch 2 came into focus, replacing the original game in the process, events have been handled in a unique way. Rather than supplying a wide range of new Skins in loot boxes as the first title did, many new cosmetics in Overwatch 2 are either locked in the store or exclusive to Twitch.

Just by watching along on the streaming platform, fans have been able to unlock a number of Legendary cosmetics, including the recent Sleighing D.Va Legendary skin during the Winter Wonderland event.

Next up comes the Lunar New Year celebration and as is tradition at this point, one more Legendary Skin is set to be available through Twitch. This time Moira and her Mask Dancer Skin are in focus and fans may notice it’s the same skin from the 2020 iteration of the event. Here’s how you can unlock the Legendary cosmetic for yourself in Overwatch 2.

Blizzard The Legendary Moira Skin on offer this year as the same as that found in 2020’s event.

When are Overwatch 2 Lunar New Year Twitch drops available?

The Lunar New Year event is set to go live on Tuesday, January 17 in Overwatch 2. As you would expect, Twitch drops associated with the new event will also be available from that very same day.

Coming to an end on Monday, February 6, fans have roughly three weeks in which to tune in on Twitch and nab the new Moira Skin.

How to link your Battle.net account on Twitch

Before watching along on Twitch, however, it’s essential that your Battle.net account is connected on Twitch. Without your accounts linked, you simply won’t unlock the Legendary Moira Skin.

Be sure to follow the steps below to link the two accounts and ensure you’re ready to go when Lunar New Year Twitch drops go live.

Log in to your Battle.net account

Go to your Battle.net Connections page

Click Connect next to Twitch and follow the instructions

How to unlock Moira Mask Dancer Legendary Skin

Once your accounts are linked, it’s all just a matter of watching eligible streamers on Twitch. As usual, many of the most popular Overwatch 2 personalities will have drops enabled on their broadcasts, meaning you just have to tune in for a set amount of time to claim the new Skin.

As usual, two unique items are up for grabs on Twitch during the Lunar New Year event. Alongside the Moira Skin, players can also get their hands on a festive Pose too. Below is a quick rundown on the requirements for both rewards:

Watch 2 hours: Unlock Moira Lion Roars Victory Pose.

Unlock Moira Lion Roars Victory Pose. Watch 4 hours: Unlock Moira Mask Dancer Legendary Skin.

That’s all there is to know about unlocking the Twitch-exclusive Moira skin in Overwatch 2. As it’s only available for a limited time, be sure to follow the steps above and grab it before it’s gone.