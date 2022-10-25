How to unlock all Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 event rewards

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at [email protected]

With the new Halloween Terror event live, here is how to unlock all the rewards for this Overwatch 2 event.

The first major event following the launch of Overwatch 2 is now here, giving players the opportunity to unlock new exclusive cosmetics.

There are a few unlockables as part of this event that can be obtained just by linking your Battle.net and Twitch accounts, but these cosmetics are unlockable just by playing the game and the new Junkenstein’s Revenge game mode.

Here are all the cosmetics that you will be able to unlock in the Halloween Terror event and how to get them.

Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror 2022 event rewards

A Reddit user managed to find and screenshot all of the possible rewards that will be unlocked. The full list of rewards and the requirements to unlock them are below:

Complete 13 Junkenstein challenges (Wedding Planner weapon charm)

Win Wrath of the Bride on hard difficulty (Taking the Plunge spray)

Win Wrath of the Bride on legendary difficulty (1250 Battle Pass XP)

Win Wrath of the Bride as 4 different heroes (Name Card)

Win Wrath of the Bride on any difficulty (Reinhardt voice line)

Win Wrath of the Bride on expert difficulty (1250 Battle Pass XP)

Win Wrath of the Bride with a score of 10,000 or higher (Fury of the Heroes spray)

Destroy 15 Shock-Tires in Wrath of the Bride (Ashe voice line)

Eliminate 35 bosses in Wrath of the Bride (Junker Queen voice line)

Win Wrath of the Bride without letting the Lord of the Castle take any damage (1250 Battle Pass XP)

Witness all 7 Banshee moments in a single run of Wrath of the Bride (Kiriko voice lines)

Uncover the fate of a terror past in a hidden corner of Adlersbrunn in Wrath of the Bride (Sojourn voice line)

Eliminate the Experiment while it is in tank form on hard difficulty or above in Wrath of the Bride (1250 Battle Pass XP)

Disturb the guest in the Tavern in Wrath of the Bride (Kiriko voice line)

Strike a pose with the bride during her introduction in Wrath of the Bride (Sombra voice line)

Crouch at the lantern for 6 seconds while the Ghost is active in Wrath of the Bride (1250 Battle Pass XP)

Win Junkenstein’s Revenge on any difficulty (1000 Battle Pass XP)

Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Vengeful Ghost (500 Battle Pass XP)

Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Three They Were (500 Battle Pass XP)

Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Volatile Zomnics (500 Battle Pass XP)

Complete Wave 12 in Junkenstein Endless (500 Battle Pass XP)

Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Franzied Stampede (500 Battle Pass XP)

Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Shocking Surprise (500 Battle Pass XP)

Win Junkenstein Challenge Mission: Mystery Swap (500 Battle Pass XP)

