Is Marvel Rivals free to play or will you need to purchase the game to play it? Well, here’s everything we currently know about this highly-anticipated hero shooter.

Marvel Rivals is an arena shooter that has OW2 fans excited, with many already calling it the “Overwatch killer.” The game features a variety of popular characters from across the Marvel universe, with popular characters like Spider-Man and Iron Man being among them.

With the Marvel Rivals closed alpha phase beginning in May 2024, many players will be wondering if the game will be free to play. Well, we now have details on whether Marvel Rivals will be free to play or if it will feature microtransactions.

Is Marvel Rivals free to play?

Yes, Marvel Rivals will be free to play when it releases.

Marvel Rivals will be available only on PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. However, the devs have stated that they are “actively exploring potential releases on other platforms.” This means the free-to-play title could come to PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch consoles in the future.

While the game will be free to play, we expect that it will have in-game microtransactions like a Battle Pass, premium cosmetics, and unlockable skins. Players may also be able to unlock characters with premium currency. After all, other hero shooters like Overwatch 2 and Paladins all feature these services.

It’s also likely that Marvel Rivals will enable you to earn free currency in the game by simply playing matches. Either way, Marvel Rivals will be completely free to play so you’ll be able to try out the game when it releases later this year.