Hidden Overwatch 2 ability makes Baby D.Va extra powerful

A hidden Overwatch 2 passive ability is making Baby D.Va more powerful than she ever was in OW1.

Overwatch 2 has been out for a few months now and players are still discovering all sorts of unique tricks and interactions the game has to offer.

Unlike the first game, Overwatch 2 includes passive abilities for all heroes depending on their role. While the DPS passive keeps changing each season, tanks and supports have remained consistent.

Supports now regain health after not taking damage for a short period of time and tanks have decreased knockback, but it turns out that this passive applies for more than just D.Va’s primary MEKA form.

Blizzard Entertainment Baby D.Va is actually more powerful in OW2.

Baby D.Va put on serious weight in Overwatch 2

In a new video released by Overwatch content creator KarQ, the educational YouTuber tested to see if the tank passive also applied to D.Va when she was de-meched.

Lo and behold, when testing a Lucio boop on both Baby D.Va and Tracer, because they have similar character models, the speedy DPS hero ended up flying back way more than the Pilot form tank.

(Segment begins at 2:17)

“You can see Baby D.Va does in fact have the tank passive,” he explained.

This is good news for Baby D.Va players because it means you’re less vulnerable to environmental kills. Plus, you can also use your Call Mech ultimate to squish enemies without worrying about being pushed away from foes.

Players may want to take this into consideration when out of mech as D.Va, especially if a Lucio on the opposing team tries to boop you when you’re calling it. You might just end up catching them by surprise!

Of course, this doesn’t mean you should carelessly play close to the edge of the map, as you can still get knocked off, but the extra weight is still a buff to the 150 HP gremlin and it makes her slightly more of a threat than her original incarnation.