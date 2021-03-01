Overwatch community reacts to Aspen hitting rank one in competitive - Dexerto

Overwatch streamer and former Contenders player Becca ‘Aspen’ Rukavina has dominated the ranked ladder to become the number one support in North America and the community is loving it.

Aspen, who played for Square One in Contenders, has been a popular Twitch streamer for a while thanks to her impressive gameplay and skills with a number of heroes.

On February 28, the 19-year-old took to Twitter to reveal she had reached rank one with a total SR of 4704. It didn’t take long for others in the community, including some Overwatch League pros to chime in.

Vancouver Titans DPS Jiri ‘Linkzr’ Masalin called the support specialist “talented AF” while his now-retired Finnish brethren Timo ‘Taimou’ Kettunen simply wrote “Let’s go Aspen.”

Rank 1 and 4700 pic.twitter.com/YQzHi0szoo — Aspen (@Aspen_OW) February 28, 2021

Extremely popular Twitch streamer Jay3 jokingly asked how many deaths she endured on her journey to rank one, to which the streamer easily mocked back “less than you.”

OWL casters and hosts also praised the achievement with Custa and Jaws replying “Big W” and “Legend” in the comments.

As for how she managed to reach rank one, Aspen explained that contrary to popular belief, she wasn’t playing Mercy and instead opted for Baptiste and Lucio because “rush [is] OP.”

just bap n lucio cuz rush op — Aspen (@Aspen_OW) February 28, 2021

Rush basically involves speed-boosting your team in with a Reinhardt to overwhelm your enemies quickly. Lucio, being the only hero that gives allies a speed increase, is a key component to rush’s success.

Additionally, Aspen shared her best tips for climbing and while they may seem a bit basic, they still hold a lot of truth: avoid tilt and communicate things that can help your team. In a game like Overwatch, sharing relevant information with your squad can often be the difference between winning and losing.

My best tips for climbing are to not tilt & comm things that can help your team. Play any support ur good at 😀 gl climbing — Aspen (@Aspen_OW) February 28, 2021

“Play any support you’re good at,” she added. “Good luck climbing.”

It’s definitely an impressive feat that Aspen accomplished and it will be fun to see where her career takes her in the future, especially if she continues to pursue professional Overwatch. It’s clear that the sky is the limit.