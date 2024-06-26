Overwatch 2 dev confirms Reinhardt and Winston buffs in upcoming patch

According to Lead Gameplay Designer Alec Dawson, Overwatch 2’s Reinhardt and Winston will receive buffs in an upcoming update.

A longtime fan-favorite hero, Reinhardt’s viability was questioned during Season 9. Even loyal Reinhardt main LhCloudy labeled the Tank “unplayable,” due in no small part to Zenyatta’s sudden rise in dominance at the time.

While Reinhardt did receive some buffs in Season 10, the hero hasn’t quite had the same impact as in OW1. Luckily, players can look forward to further Reinhardt-centric tweaks soon.

And while he hasn’t experienced any sweeping changes of late, Winston mains can also expect improvements in a forthcoming update.

During a June 26 interview with streamer Spilo, Lead Gameplay Designer Alec Dawson confirmed the next OW2 patch will feature various balance changes for Tanks like Reinhardt and Winston.

Since “Tanks set the rules of engagement,” the team wants to focus on improving things like defensive capabilities on a hero-by-hero basis.

As such, the upcoming Overwatch 2 patch will buff the damage on Reinhard’s Charge up to 300, enough to kill most heroes. The developer also said the changes will include improvements to Winston’s Ultimate and Secondary Fire, as well.

There’s currently no word on when the update in question will go live for players.

Such news comes on the heels of Season 11: Super Mega Ultrawatch’s release, which Blizzard deployed on Thursday, June 20.

Notably, the Season 11 update reinstated the much-coveted Pink Mercy skin introduced the new Runasapi Push map, and overhauled the Colosseo map.

To the delight of players, the new season additionally nerfed the likes of Roadhog and Kiriko through long-awaited balance changes.

OW2 community members praised the tweaks for making the game “playable” again, so it’ll be interesting to see if players share the same sentiment once the Tank adjustments go live.