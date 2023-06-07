Overwatch 2 unveils Season 5 Mythic Adventurer Tracer skin with new unlock format

Blizzard has revealed Season 5’s Mythic skin for Tracer along with a new way to unlock its different styles in the Battle Pass.

Season 5 of Overwatch 2 is scheduled to kick off on June 13 and the devs have announced which hero will be receiving a Mythic skin in the Battle Pass this time around.

In past seasons, players would unlock the Mythic skin and its customizable variants by reaching the final tier of the Battle Pass, but that’s being changed up for Season 5.

Tracer is now the second DPS hero to get a Mythic skin, following Genji’s in Season 1 and it’s very fitting, considering her status as the face of the game.

New Overwatch 2 Season 5 Mythic skin revealed

In a new video, Overwatch announced that starting at Tier 45, players can unlock the base model of the skin in their Battle Pass.

At Tier 65, they’ll be able to equip an Intermediate version and finally a Complete variant at Tier 80. Somewhat like leveling up in an RPG, such as Blizzard’s Diablo series.

The base model features Tracer as an elf-like hero with minimal additions while the Intermediate form sees her equip a hood over her head and finally, the Complete version has her in full knight’s gear.

The new Adventurer Tracer skin also confirms the theme for the season being fantasy, so we can expect to see a lot more cosmetics in that style once the season launches.

Expect to learn more about Season 5 and its upcoming content in the days ahead of its launch.