Overwatch

Creepy Disney style Zenyatta skin would be perfect for Overwatch

Published: 19/Feb/2021 12:41

by Lauren Bergin
Zenyatta_Overwatch_rubberhose_disney_skin_concept
Blizzard Entertainment

Zenyatta

Overwatch has a vast array of amazing skins, but the artistic community among the game’s fandom love to create their own unique concepts. This amazing Zenyatta fan art would make the perfect in-game cosmetic.

Zenyatta has become one of Overwatch’s most popular heroes to create skins for. The Omnic Monk’s chill-looking seated position coupled with the orbs that float around him make him a unique shape to design for.

Previously we’ve seen how current restrictions would affect the Buddhist style healer with this fun Lockdown Zenyatta skin concept, but a new concept has emerged that is a totally new take on the Omnic.

Designed originally as fan art, Overwatch players are so obsessed with this concept that they want it transferred into the game itself.

Zenyatta's Overwatch fastball skin
Blizzard Entertainment
Zenyatta’s unique design offers creative fans a lot to play with!

Creepy Zenyatta fan art

A post from gothic cartoonist Jamallkins has taken the Overwatch Reddit by storm. Writing that he “drew Zenyatta in [his] style,” there’s no denying both his artistic talent and imagination.

Almost reminiscent of the Disney cartoons of the 1920s (a style dubbed ‘rubberhose’), Zenyatta is drawn entirely in black and white and features a long, Pinocchio style nose with overly plump caricature cheeks. Featuring fearsome horns and an inverted crucifix decal on his forehead, this iteration of Zenyatta is a gothic dream.

Holding his spooky looking orbs are two huge gloved hands, again harkening back to the ones you see in Mickey Mouse cartoons. The little ‘XXX’ label on the bottle hanging from his belt helps continue the childish theme.

There’s nothing kiddy about this Zenyatta though, especially considering his shirt simply says ‘Help’ and he emanates an aura of all things dark and menacing.

I drew Zenyatta in my style, thought you might like it from r/Overwatch

Fans want this art to become a skin

Considering that the post, as of the time of writing, has accrued 6.1k upvotes, it’s safe to say that Overwatch fans are obsessed with the artist’s very unique style.

One respondent writes “bro that’s so dope! It reminds me of old Disney cartoons. That should be an actual skin!” Another fan commented that there was a likeness to Cuphead, the 2017 video game drawn largely in this style.

So would you like to see this iteration of Zenyatta in your games? Spooky as he is we can’t help but commend how much imagination has gone into creating this art. We’d love to see more heroes drawn in Jamallkins unique style. Sombra, maybe?

FIFA

When does FIFA 21 Season 5 start? FUT rewards, Storyline cards, more

Published: 19/Feb/2021 12:31 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 12:32

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 Season 5 ultimate team logo
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 5 will be getting underway soon, so, here’s everything we know about it so far. 

In FIFA 20, EA SPORTS introduced the Seasons system to Ultimate Team. It works just like a battle pass in other games, though, you don’t have to spend any cash to unlock it. It’s free to everyone who plays the game.

As you win matches, complete objectives, and finish Squad Building Challenges, you earn XP to add to your season progress. The further you get, the better your rewards are, as you pick up packs, coin boosts, and even unique cards along the way. 

Seeing as we’re moving away from winter, a new season will soon be descending onto FIFA 21 Ultimate Team – Season 5 – so here’s what we know so far. 

FIFA 20 Seasons.
EA SPORTS
FIFA 20 introduced Seasons to Ultimate Team and it’s been a game-changer.

FIFA 21 FUT Season 5 start date

In terms of when the season will be getting underway, that’s the easiest thing to know. There is a countdown in-game, after all. 

The day the current countdown is working towards is Friday, March 26 at 6 pm GMT. That’ll be when the game updates and a new season gets underway.

This update also likely comes during a promo too. FUT Birthday and Carniball aren’t too far away, and Birthday is slated to start around that date. So, there could be some surprises in store for the new season.

FIFA 21 Seasons progress
Screenshot via EA Sports
Season 5 of FIFA 21 Ultimate Team gets underway in late March.

FUT Season 5 rewards

One part of the season that won’t change all that much is the rewards. You’ll still be able to get packs, coin boosts, and everything like that.

The cosmetics – the Tifos, stadium sounds, and everything else – will likely match the theme of the season. Though, there will likely be some weird and unusual ones as well. Who can ever forget the Cat tifos from a few seasons back.

FUT Season 5 Level 15 & 30 Storyline cards

As for who will be a part of the Level 15 and Level 30 cards, well, who knows. EA picks players from different divisions, so the decision will be up to them at the end of the day.

The cards should be pretty good, though. The Level 30 cards especially have been solid, and up there with some of the best promo cards EA have released. 

FIFA 21 storyline cards on white background
Graphics: EA SPORTS
Storyline cards are unique rewards for Season progress.

As we get closer to the new season, we’ll update this article with any new information and leaks that surface in the meantime. 

You can also follow our Twitter pages – UltimateTeamUK and FUTWatch – to get regular updates on FIFA 21.